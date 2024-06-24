Former MSR Media SKN Vice President Files Lawsuit Against Philippe Martinez and MSR Media for Nearly $1 Million in Unpaid Salaries

Don Lockman, the former Vice President of International Development at MSR Media SKN Limited

Basseterre, Saint Christopher – Don Lockman, the former Vice President of International Development at MSR Media SKN Limited, has filed a lawsuit against the company’s CEO, Philippe Martinez, and MSR Media, claiming nearly $1 million in unpaid salaries and damages. The lawsuit, filed with the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in the Saint Christopher Circuit, alleges constructive dismissal and breach of contract.

Background and Claims

According to court documents, Lockman, who resides in Beacon Heights, Camps, Saint Christopher, entered into an employment contract with MSR Media on May 17, 2023. Under this contract, he was to receive an annual salary of $250,000, paid in monthly installments. Lockman asserts that he fulfilled his duties diligently, leveraging his extensive network in the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) industry to benefit the company.

However, starting in October 2023, Lockman began experiencing delays in receiving his salary. Despite repeated assurances from Martinez and other company representatives that payment was forthcoming, Lockman claims he did not receive his wages for several months. The lawsuit details a series of broken promises and shifting explanations for the non-payment, culminating in Lockman’s resignation on April 16, 2024.

Specific Allegations

Lockman’s lawsuit against MSR Media and Martinez includes several key allegations:

Repudiation of Contract: Lockman claims that MSR Media repudiated his employment contract by failing to pay his salary from November 2023 to April 2024, totaling $109,584.34 (EC$295,877.71). Constructive Dismissal: Lockman asserts that the company’s failure to pay his salary, coupled with unfulfilled promises and unreasonable behavior, amounted to constructive dismissal. Breach of Trust and Confidence: The lawsuit alleges that MSR Media acted unreasonably and without good faith, breaching the implied term of trust and confidence essential in an employer-employee relationship. Damages for Premature Financial Loss: Lockman seeks $281,249.99 (EC$759,372.27) in damages, representing the premature loss of earnings he would have received had the contract been honored through its full term, which was set to run until May 31, 2025. Interest and Costs: Lockman is also seeking interest on the unpaid amounts and reimbursement for legal costs associated with the lawsuit.

Details from the Statement of Claim

The statement of claim provides a detailed account of Lockman’s efforts to perform his duties and generate business for MSR Media. It highlights his initiatives in setting up social media marketing systems, organizing immigration shows, and leveraging his network of agents to promote the company’s offerings. Despite these efforts, Lockman alleges that MSR Media repeatedly failed to support or utilize these initiatives, further undermining his ability to fulfill his role effectively.

The claim also documents numerous instances where Lockman was assured that his overdue salary would be paid, only to be met with further delays and excuses. These included promises of new investments and loans, none of which materialized in time to address his unpaid wages.

Conclusion

Lockman’s lawsuit against MSR Media and Philippe Martinez underscores the serious allegations of financial mismanagement and breach of contract within the company. As the case proceeds through the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, it will shed light on the internal operations of MSR Media and the challenges faced by its employees.

Lockman is represented by Millennium Chambers, a law firm based in Basseterre, Saint Christopher. The outcome of this lawsuit could have significant implications for MSR Media and its future operations in the film and television production industry.