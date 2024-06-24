St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew and Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew Honored at Taiwan’s First State Banquet Since Presidential Inauguration

TAIPEI, June 24, 2024 – In a significant diplomatic event, St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, along with Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew, were the esteemed guests at the first State Banquet hosted by Taiwan since the inauguration of President, His Excellency Lai Ching-te. Held at the Presidential Office in Taipei, the grand event celebrated the robust and enduring friendship between the Republic of China (Taiwan) and St. Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister Drew emphasized the importance of his ongoing trip to Taiwan, stating, “This visit holds great importance as it fortifies the solid foundation built over four decades.” He congratulated President Lai on his recent election victory, noting that his inauguration on May 20 marked “the beginning of a promising chapter for Taiwan,” and expressed optimism about strengthening bilateral ties under Lai’s guidance.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for Taiwan’s decades of technical assistance, capacity building, and international advocacy. “As friends, the government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is always ready to use its influence at international forums to advocate for values and principles that we share with Taiwan,” he stressed.

Highlighting Taiwan’s role in the global economy, Drew praised its contributions to manufacturing and export, as well as its efforts in addressing global challenges such as pandemics, climate change, disaster preparedness, and food security. “Taiwan’s contributions to global efforts in addressing pandemics, climate change adaptation and mitigation, disaster preparedness, food and livelihood security, and rapid urbanization, are all invaluable,” he concluded.

This historic banquet underscored the enduring partnership and mutual respect between St. Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan, marking a new chapter in their diplomatic relations.