Gaston Browne’s Call to Action at COP29: A Turning Point for Global Climate Justice

Baku, Azerbaijan—November 13, 2024: In a powerful address at COP29, Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister, The Honourable Gaston Browne, delivered a compelling statement urging wealthy nations to honor their climate commitments and take decisive action to address the escalating climate crisis. Speaking on behalf of vulnerable nations, particularly Small Island Developing States (SIDS), Browne called for a transition from pledges to meaningful action as the world faces unprecedented climate threats.

“Climate change is the single greatest existential threat of our time,” Browne asserted. He highlighted that global temperatures are exceeding the critical 1.5-degree threshold, with catastrophic consequences already evident in nations like Antigua and Barbuda. He warned that continued inaction exacerbates the vulnerability and injustice experienced by these nations.

Demand for Climate Finance and Equity

Browne criticized wealthy nations for failing to fulfill their long-standing promise of providing $100 billion annually in climate finance. He emphasized the urgency of setting a clear, substantial target for a New Collective Quantified Goal, underscoring the need for direct investments instead of debt-inducing loans.

“We are calling not for loans that deepen our debt burden but for compensatory grants to build back more resilient infrastructure,” Browne stated. He advocated for a global carbon tax to fund clean energy initiatives and reduce emissions, highlighting the necessity for climate financing to be equitable, accessible, and debt-free.

Legal Pathways to Climate Justice

With promises of support remaining largely unmet, Browne announced a pivot toward international law as a mechanism for justice. He noted the forthcoming appearance of Antigua and Barbuda before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in solidarity with Vanuatu, leveraging a favorable ITLOS opinion to enforce accountability for environmental protection.

“If voluntary pledges remain broken, then international law will be our pathway to justice,” Browne declared, emphasizing the urgency of legal action to compel meaningful commitments from high-emission nations.

The Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for SIDS

Browne also introduced the Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for SIDS (ABAS), a framework adopted earlier this year at the Fourth SIDS Conference to strengthen resilience among vulnerable states. He underscored that while SIDS are the frontline victims of climate change, the ripple effects of inaction will ultimately impact the entire globe.

A Call for Global Responsibility

The Prime Minister concluded with a poignant appeal for COP29 to mark a turning point, urging global leaders to choose justice, responsibility, and action over delay and evasion. “If vulnerable nations are abandoned today, tomorrow’s toll will be universal,” Browne warned, reiterating that time is running out for all.

Browne’s speech resonated with urgency, encapsulating the dire need for collective climate ambition and leadership at COP29 and beyond.

