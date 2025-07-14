A MISTAKE, A DISGRACE, A CURSE!” – DR. TIMOTHY HARRIS IGNITES MASSIVE PLP CONVENTION WITH FIERY TAKEDOWN OF DREW ADMINISTRATION AT GREENLANDS!

DR. HON. TIMOTHY HARRIS LIGHTS UP MASSIVE PLP CONVENTION WITH FIERY, MEMORABLE FEATURE ADDRESS AT GREENLANDS!

– SKN TIMES | July 13, 2025

Basseterre, St. Kitts – In a thunderous political spectacle that shook the heart of the capital, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, Leader of the People’s Labour Party (PLP) and third Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, delivered a masterful and explosive feature address at the 2025 PLP People’s Convention at Greenlands Park on Saturday, July 12th.

Harris stood tall, energized by the massive crowd, delivering what many are calling one of the most electrifying and brutally honest speeches in SKN political history — a rallying call for national rescue, economic revival, and people-centered governance.

With a defiant tone and unwavering clarity, Dr. Harris dissected the failures of the Drew-led administration, praised the track record of the PLP, and outlined a bold, inclusive roadmap for the nation’s return to prosperity under PLP leadership.

TOP TAKEAWAYS FROM DR. HARRIS’ POWERFUL ADDRESS:

PLP is now the most popular party in SKN , confirmed by an independent regional pollster.

, confirmed by an independent regional pollster. Dr. Drew and his team labeled a “curse” : incompetent, greedy, arrogant, vindictive, and unfit to govern.

: incompetent, greedy, arrogant, vindictive, and unfit to govern. Call to action for an early election : Harris says the people are fed up after three years of hardship.

: Harris says the people are fed up after three years of hardship. Civil servants, farmers, youth, and creatives promised a fresh era of fairness, inclusion, and economic upliftment.

promised a fresh era of fairness, inclusion, and economic upliftment. Bold declaration : “Only PLP can rescue the economy from ruin” and “bring back prosperity and jobs.”

: “Only PLP can rescue the economy from ruin” and “bring back prosperity and jobs.” Pension injustice exposed : Harris slams the Drew regime’s 3% mandatory contribution with 40-year service requirement.

: Harris slams the Drew regime’s 3% mandatory contribution with 40-year service requirement. CBI back in ICU : Harris vows to revive it and restore investor confidence.

: Harris vows to revive it and restore investor confidence. Massive economic revival plan : Focused on SMEs, tourism, ICT, creative industries, and job creation.

: Focused on SMEs, tourism, ICT, creative industries, and job creation. Dr. Drew blasted for “addiction to travel” : Two lavish trips to Nigeria, while Barbados secures billions in investment.

: Two lavish trips to Nigeria, while Barbados secures billions in investment. Tax terror exposed : VAT raised from 13% to 17%, excise taxes reimposed, electricity subsidies slashed — all hurting working-class families.

: VAT raised from 13% to 17%, excise taxes reimposed, electricity subsidies slashed — all hurting working-class families. Deteriorating essential services : Harris promises to fix water, electricity, and abandoned alternative energy programs.

: Harris promises to fix water, electricity, and abandoned alternative energy programs. Housing disaster called out : 2 homes delivered from a 2,400 home promise.

: 2 homes delivered from a 2,400 home promise. Good Governance Agenda revived : Harris recommits to transparency, FOIA, Ombudsman, and constitutional reform.

: Harris recommits to transparency, FOIA, Ombudsman, and constitutional reform. Vision of hope and unity: “We are one,” says Harris, calling all patriots to rebuild the nation together.

HARRIS’ MOST CUTTING QUOTES:

“This Drewlie Labour Government is not just a mistake — it’s a disgrace. A curse. And it must go.”

“People are liming but can’t buy a round of drinks. Everybody brokes. Partner hand mash up. Drewlie caused it.”

“The real Drew has shown up — vindictive, bitter, insecure, incompetent, parasitic.”

“Our best days are not behind us. They are ahead of us — with PLP at the helm!”

A MOVEMENT REIGNITED

With cheers echoing through the park and supporters chanting “We Want Back Timothy!”, it was clear that the PLP’s 2025 Convention wasn’t just an event — it was a movement reignited.

From condemning corruption and economic decay to reigniting hope for the youth, elderly, and everyday citizens, Dr. Harris charted a path to what he repeatedly described as a “Better Life for All.”

As the night sky lit up over Greenlands Park, one message was undeniable: Dr. Timothy Harris and the PLP are back — stronger, sharper, and ready to lead again.

