ZHANEL AKERS GRADUATES ASHWORTH COLLEGE WITH BACHELOR OF SCIENCE IN BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION, SUMMA CUM LAUDE

Zhanel Akers has achieved a remarkable milestone by graduating Summa Cum Laude from Ashworth College with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Her dedication and hard work have paid off, earning her top honors.Reflecting on her academic journey, Akers shared, “I chose to pursue a degree in business administration due to my keen interest in understanding how businesses operate and the various factors that contribute to their success. The comprehensive curriculum provided me with the opportunity to explore different facets of business, including accounting, marketing, and finance, which solidified my passion for this area.”Looking ahead, Akers is focused on advancing her career and taking on roles with increased responsibility. “As I look toward the future, I aspire to take on a role with increased responsibility, potentially as a team leader. I am particularly interested in specializing further in accounting and financial management, as I see significant growth potential in these fields. I am excited about the possibility of leveraging my skills and knowledge to drive financial success and contribute to effective decision-making within a reputable organization.”Akers’ long-term ambitions include achieving managerial or executive positions within an organization. “Specifically, I envision myself in roles such as Chief Financial Officer or Certified Professional Accountant, where I can make strategic contributions to the company’s success.”Zhanel Akers’ graduation with highest honors is a testament to her commitment and passion for business administration, and her future endeavors hold great promise in the field of accounting and financial management.