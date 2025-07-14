“WHEN THE DEPUTY LEADS”: AZARD GUMBS CONTRADICTS PAM LEADERSHIP WITH MATURE RESPONSE TO DON ANDERSON POLL

Basseterre, St. Kitts – In a moment that has caught the attention of political pundits, observers and everyday citizens alike, PAM Deputy Political Leader Azard Gumbs has delivered a brief but mature, measured, and grounded response to the recently released Don Anderson national poll — in stark contrast to the seemingly knee-jerk dismissal by his own party leader, Natasha Grey-Brookes.

Appearing on his weekly UNFILTERED programme, Gumbs delivered what many political observers are calling the most statesmanlike commentary yet on the poll, saying:

“I am not concerned primarily on polls as it relates to whether it is true, whether it is not — it is a snapshot. I am more concerned about being on the ground and engaging with the people and ensuring that the people get the representation that they deserve.”

That simple but profound statement exposed a glaring contradiction within PAM itself — a party that has been loudly proclaiming for months that PM Dr. Terrance Drew and his Labour government are failing the country, yet now appears divided on whether to accept or reject a poll that confirms exactly that.

While Azard Gumbs chose the high road, his leader, Natasha Grey-Brookes, instead chose to question the legitimacy of the poll, labeling it biased and unreliable — despite it reinforcing everything PAM has been arguing: that the economy is weak, the cost of living is unbearable, and the country is heading in the wrong direction.

The Poll Doesn’t Lie:

50% say the country is on the wrong path – top concerns: cost of living (51%) and poor leadership (40%)

61% believe the economy has worsened in the past 2–3 years

A massive 83% blame the government directly

84% rate the government’s performance as average to very poor

PM Dr. Terrance Drew’s approval is stuck at 17%

Dr. Timothy Harris is viewed as most fit to lead, ahead by 19 points

45% want a change of government now

A majority of citizens support early general elections

The PLP is the most favored party nationally

Survey sampled 730 registered voters with ±3% margin of error

CONTRADICTION OR CONFUSION?

Political commentators are now asking: Why would PAM’s leadership try to discredit a poll that simply validates their own criticisms?

Whatever the motive, Azard Gumbs’ response has set him apart, painting a picture of a young leader with a finger on the pulse of the people — and a level of political maturity that seems to elude his party’s top brass.

THE TAKEAWAY?

In a time of national crisis, with citizens begging for honest leadership, the voice of reason has come from PAM’s second-in-command. Gumbs has shown that real leadership isn’t about scoring points — it’s about listening to the people and staying focused on solutions.

And that, more than any poll, may be the biggest political revelation of all.

— SKN Times Political Desk

#AzardGumbs #MatureLeadership #PAMSplit #PollsDontLie #NatashaContradiction #SKNPolitics