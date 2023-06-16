Popular PLP Leader Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris Supported by Newly Elected Executive Officers of the People’s Labour Party

(PLP Media, 16th June, 2023) A group of vibrant, energetic and civic-minded nationals have been elected to serve on the Executive of the People’s Labour Party (PLP), to give strong support to Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, who is the National Political Leader of the PLP.

The new Executive was elected during the private session of the PLP’s 10th anniversary National Convention held at the Ramada Hotel on Thursday, 15th June, 2023.

It includes Attorney Craig Tuckett who assumes the position of National Deputy Leader and former Minister of Government, Ms. Wendy Phipps who has been elected to serve as National Chairperson of the People’s Labour Party.

The other members of the PLP’s dynamic Executive team are Ms. Claudette Thompson, the Deputy National Chairperson; National Treasurer, Mr. Rawle Mars, with Mr. Howard Richardson serving as the National Deputy Treasurer.

Mr. Damien Weeks has been elected as Party Organizer and Mr. Delonté Lewis will serve as the party’s Communication. Rounding out the Executive team are Ms. Petrona Thomas who was elected as the National Secretary and Mrs. Karen Huggins serving as the National Deputy Secretary.

The Party’s Trustees are Mr. Donald Caines, Dr. Patrick Welcome and Mr. Heston Ham.

The youngest and fastest growing political party in the region, Dr. Harris stated that the People’s Labour Party is here to serve the good people of St. Kitts and Nevis to the best of its ability, as has been demonstrated over the last ten years.

The National Political Leader also told the packed room of energized delegates that the intention is to continue to build on the strong platform on which the People’s Labour Party was founded, rooted in its deep commitment to improving the lives and livelihoods of every Kittitian and Nevisian through job creation, social programmes and the creation of a robust economy.

The public session of the 10th anniversary National Convention is slated for Saturday, 17th June, 2023 at the Tabernacle Playfield, starting at 4:00pm.

Dr. Harris is encouraging citizens and residents across St. Kitts and Nevis to come out and be a part of what is expected to be an extravagant celebration of the party’s outstanding achievements over the years, and to also hear firsthand the message of how the People’s Labour Party will work to bring about positive, significant change in the Federation.

The 10th Anniversary National Convention is being guided by the theme, “Building Bigger, Stronger, Together.”