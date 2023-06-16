Former Minister and CIC Executive, Wendy Phipps elected new Chairperson of the People’s Labour Party

Highly respected and regarded former Minister and past Executive Secreyarty of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce Ms. Wendy Phipps has been elected Chairperson of the fastest growing political party in the Caribbean, the Peoples Labour Party.

This significant development marks a new era for the party and brings fresh leadership to the forefront of St. Kitts’ political landscape.

Wendy Phipps’ appointment comes as no surprise to those familiar with her extensive experience and dedication to public service. As a former Minister and seasoned executive in the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Phipps brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role. Her previous positions have equipped her with a deep understanding of both the challenges facing the nation and the potential solutions required for progress.

Ms Phipps is a former Director and Vice President of the OECS Business Council and the St. Kitts-Nevis Small Business Forum, respectively. She relinquished both of these positions following the General Election in February 2015 when she was appointed as a Senator and Minister of State with responsibility for Health, Community Development, Gender Affairs and Social Services in the new Team Unity Administration.

The People’s Labour Party is recognized as a prominent force in St. Kitts’ political arena, advocating for social justice, economic growth, and the overall well-being of the nation’s citizens. With Phipps now at the helm, the party is poised to further strengthen its influence and pursue its goals with renewed vigor.

Phipps’ election as Chairperson also signifies an important shift towards inclusivity and gender equality in St. Kitts’ political leadership. Her appointment breaks barriers and sends a powerful message about the value of women in positions of authority .

Phipps expressed gratitude for the trust placed in her and outlined her vision for the party’s future. She emphasized the importance of collaboration, unity, and an unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people. Phipps pledged to work tirelessly to address the pressing issues faced by the nation, such as healthcare, education, and economic development.

As Chairperson, Phipps will undoubtedly face numerous challenges. However, her experience, resilience, and dedication to public service make her well-suited for the task at hand. Her election marks an exciting chapter for the People’s Labour Party and offers hope for a brighter future for St. Kitts and its citizens.

