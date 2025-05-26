BACK-TO-BACK DOMINANCE! MOLINEAUX BLUE RUNNERS CROWNED COOL & SMOOTH T20 CHAMPIONS AGAIN!



Victory on the Field, Progress for the Federation!

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — May 26, 2025 – The crowd roared, the flags waved, and the cricketing gods smiled down as the unstoppable Molineaux Blue Runners etched their name into the annals of history, capturing their second consecutive Cool & Smooth T20 Championship title in thrilling style!

In a tournament packed with grit, fire, and fierce competition, the Blue Runners rose to the occasion once again, proving that discipline, talent, and teamwork are a championship-winning formula. With ice in their veins and fire in their hearts, they delivered a masterclass on the pitch — a true blueprint for cricketing excellence.

But this wasn’t just a victory for Molineaux — this was a victory for the entire Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

HONOUR TO THE WARRIORS

Salute to the St. Paul’s Barracudas, who fought valiantly to secure the runner-up position, showing class, passion, and promise in every over. And let’s hear it for the Brown Hill Dolphins, who battled with heart and hustle to take third place — reminding everyone that Nevisian cricket pride is alive and well!

MORE THAN A GAME: A MOVEMENT

This year’s Cool & Smooth T20 wasn’t just about sixes and wickets — it was a celebration of culture, community, and country. From packed pavilions to rising young stars, the tournament lit a fire across the Federation, uniting people from all walks of life under the banner of sport.

“Tournaments like this do more than crown champions — they build communities, develop our youth, and strengthen national pride,” a government official stated.

“This is grassroots development in action — and the Federation is winning both on and off the field.”

FUTURE OF CRICKET BURNS BRIGHT

With performances that wowed the crowd and inspired a new generation, it’s clear that the future of cricket in St. Kitts and Nevis is in exceptional hands. Investment in sport is paying off — not just in trophies, but in talent, unity, and national identity.

From Molineaux to St. Paul’s to Brown Hill — the flame of cricket is burning bright, and it’s only getting hotter.

Congratulations once again to the Molineaux Blue Runners — the kings of Caribbean T20!

