Former Carifta Games Medallist Bruce Nolan Charged with Cocaine Possession and Intent to Supply

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, June 27, 2025 — Bruce Nolan, once hailed as a national sports hero and one of St. Kitts and Nevis’ early track stars, has been formally charged with possession of cocaine and intent to supply following a police drug operation at his McKnight residence.

Police say that officers of the Anti-Narcotics Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force executed a search warrant at Nolan’s Lower Shaw Avenue home around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. During the operation, a quantity of a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine was discovered.

Nolan, now 58, was arrested and taken into custody for further questioning. Hours later, at approximately 11:25 a.m., he was formally charged at the Basseterre Police Station on two Warrants in the First Instance for Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Supply to Another.

Once a household name in local athletics, Bruce Nolan etched his name in the sporting history of the federation when he became one of the first athletes to win a medal at the CARIFTA Games, securing bronze in the Boys U-17 400m at the 1983 championships.

In their statement, police commended the Anti-Narcotics Unit for their vigilance and professionalism.

“The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force reiterates its unwavering commitment to disrupting the illegal drug trade and protecting the integrity of our communities.”

A police-issued mugshot of Nolan was also released. Investigations into the matter remain ongoing.