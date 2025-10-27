BREAKING: VENEZUELA SUSPENDS ALL ENERGY AGREEMENTS WITH TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

Regional energy diplomacy in turmoil as Caracas pulls the plug on joint gas projects

In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, Venezuelan Vice President and Energy Minister Delcy Rodríguez announced on October 27, 2025, that her government will suspend all energy cooperation agreements with Trinidad and Tobago — a move that could send shockwaves through the twin-island nation’s gas-dependent economy.

The announcement, made just days after Rodríguez warned that Trinidad and Tobago’s economy would “collapse” without Venezuelan gas, marks one of the most serious ruptures in the countries’ decades-long energy relationship.

What Was Announced

Rodríguez revealed that Venezuela’s oil ministry will formally request presidential authorization to terminate the Energy Cooperation Framework Agreement with Trinidad and Tobago.

“The Ministry of Petroleum will propose to the presidency the suspension of all gas and energy agreements between Venezuela and Trinidad,” she said.

Her statement effectively freezes ongoing and planned projects, including the highly anticipated Dragon Gas Project, which has been central to Trinidad’s efforts to revive gas output and stabilize its LNG and petrochemical industries.

Key Implications for Trinidad and Tobago

1. Energy security at risk: Trinidad’s energy sector — responsible for over 40 percent of its GDP — relies heavily on consistent gas supply. The suspension could jeopardize critical feedstock for LNG, methanol, and ammonia production.

2. Economic ripple effects: With natural gas forming the backbone of the country’s export economy, any disruption could trigger production cutbacks, job losses, and reduced state revenue. Analysts warn that the impact could mirror a mini-recession if the standoff persists.

3. Strategic projects on hold: The Dragon field, estimated at over 4.2 trillion cubic feet of gas, was expected to deliver much-needed volumes to Trinidad’s Atlantic LNG facilities. Its suspension places years of diplomatic and technical negotiations in limbo.

4. Rising geopolitical friction: Rodríguez accused Trinidad’s government of being influenced by “little birds from the United States,” suggesting that Port of Spain’s growing cooperation with Washington may have provoked Caracas.

Venezuela’s Strategic Play

This suspension represents a calculated geopolitical maneuver.

Facing sanctions and isolation, Venezuela appears to be using its energy resources as leverage — signaling that regional nations must align politically if they wish to access its vast gas reserves.

By targeting Trinidad, Venezuela is sending a wider message to CARICOM states and foreign investors: energy cooperation will be conditional on political loyalty.

The move also reinforces Caracas’s nationalist narrative at home, portraying Rodríguez and President Nicolás Maduro as defenders of Venezuela’s sovereignty against external interference.

Regional and Political Reactions

Opposition figures in Trinidad and Tobago have called for a measured but firm response, urging the government to avoid escalation while safeguarding the nation’s energy interests.

Energy analysts have described the announcement as a “potential game-changer” that could derail Trinidad’s industrial recovery and force a search for alternative gas sources.

Meanwhile, CARICOM leaders are monitoring the fallout closely. Several regional economies depend indirectly on Trinidad’s LNG and petrochemical exports, meaning Venezuela’s suspension could have ripple effects across the Caribbean supply chain.

The Times Caribbean Analysis

For a small island economy already grappling with declining reserves and global energy volatility, this crisis exposes Trinidad and Tobago’s heavy dependence on external gas sources.

Venezuela’s decision to suspend cooperation is more than a diplomatic warning — it’s an economic weapon.

Unless urgent back-channel diplomacy is launched, the region may face a serious test of its energy security and political unity.

Trinidad now stands at a crossroads: renegotiate under pressure, seek new partnerships, or risk an energy shortfall that could redefine its economic trajectory for years to come.

— Times Caribbean News Analysis Desk