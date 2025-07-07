PM DREW OFF ISLAND AGAIN! HEADS TO CARICOM SUMMIT IN JAMAICA WHILE ST. KITTS STRUGGLES WITH FAILING INFRASTRUCTURE, HEALTHCARE CRISIS & BASIC SERVICES MELTDOWN

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — July 7, 2025 | SKN TIMES — Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew is off-island yet again — this time touching down in Kingston, Jamaica for the 49th Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) — as citizens back home in St. Kitts and Nevis continue to suffer from deteriorating public services, crumbling infrastructure, and a healthcare system in disarray.

While regional leaders gather from July 6 to 8 to discuss sustainability and integration, many Kittitians are voicing frustration that their leader is once again absent from the national frontlines, at a time when basic services like water and electricity are increasingly unreliable.

“We don’t need another fancy summit. We need running water, functioning clinics, and schools that don’t look like war zones,” said one upset resident from West Basseterre.

INFRASTRUCTURE IN FREEFALL

Across the island, there is visible and worsening deterioration of government facilities. Community centers are abandoned, public bathrooms are locked or broken, sports fields are overgrown, and educational institutions are poorly maintained, with some schools even struggling to provide adequate furniture and classroom space.

HEALTHCARE SYSTEM ON LIFE SUPPORT

The healthcare sector, once a proud cornerstone of national pride, is now on life support. Major government pharmacies are partially shut, medical supplies are in chronic shortage, and staff morale is at rock bottom. Patients continue to report long delays, overcrowded conditions, and lack of critical care services at the JNF General Hospital and other public health facilities.

“How can the Prime Minister fly off to speak about regional development, when he can’t even fix the leaking roofs in our clinics?” questioned a healthcare worker who asked to remain anonymous.

WATER & POWER WOES WORSEN

Residents in several communities across St. Kitts are enduring daily or weekly water outages, forcing families to collect water in buckets and barrels. Meanwhile, power cuts and voltage fluctuations continue to disrupt homes, businesses, and schools — eroding public confidence in the government’s ability to manage even the most fundamental public utilities.

PRIORITIES UNDER SCRUTINY

Accompanying the Prime Minister are Senior Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas, PS Naeemah Hazelle, and other senior aides. The official narrative says Drew is “advocating for regional unity,” but back home, patience is wearing thin.

“We don’t need more regional ribbon-cutting. We need working toilets in our primary schools,” said a teacher from Cayon.

Many are now questioning whether Prime Minister Drew is leading the country — or avoiding it, as the challenges facing everyday citizens grow more unbearable by the day.

#WhereIsDrewNow #NoWaterNoPowerNoCare #FixStKittsFirst #InfrastructureCrisis #HealthcareFailing #StKittsNevisDeservesBetter