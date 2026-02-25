ALL LEADERS. ONE ROOM. ONE MOMENT. FULL ATTENDANCE AT CARICOM 50 DECLARED “A MILESTONE” AS REGION SIGNALS UNITY IN TURBULENT TIMES

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, February 25, 2026 — In a political climate often defined by fragmentation and fatigue, the sight of every single Head of Government of the Caribbean Community gathered under one roof has been declared nothing short of historic.

For the first time in over a decade, all full member leaders of CARICOM are physically present at the 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government, a development the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is calling a defining milestone in the modern integration movement.

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and current CARICOM Chair, Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew, framed the moment as both symbolic and strategic.

“At a time when it seems toughest, when the seas seem rough, when critics suggest that CARICOM has lost its way… Today in Saint Kitts and Nevis… are all the leaders of the full members of CARICOM,” he declared to sustained applause inside the conference hall.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the last such full convergence occurred “over 10 years ago,” underscoring the rarity — and significance — of the moment.

But beyond optics lies deliberate diplomacy.

In the weeks leading up to the summit, Dr. Drew undertook an unprecedented series of in-person bilateral engagements across the region, visiting multiple capitals to personally meet with Heads of Government. The strategy, according to observers, was clear: build consensus before the cameras turned on.

“Over the past several weeks… I left each encounter with a renewed sense of pride in your leadership, your intellect and your unwavering commitment to this regional enterprise,” Chairman Drew reflected.

The full slate of leaders arrives at a decisive juncture for CARICOM. Global supply chain shocks, climate vulnerabilities, energy price volatility, geopolitical realignments, and security pressures are testing small states like never before.

Yet the message from Basseterre is unmistakable: adversity is not retreat — it is rally.

“In adversity, there’s opportunity,” Prime Minister Drew affirmed, reinforcing the belief that regional unity must translate into disciplined execution.

The Prime Minister’s Office described the unprecedented attendance as “a renewed seriousness of purpose,” signaling that integration requires more than rhetoric — it demands visible, accountable leadership.

As high-level deliberations continue this week on food and energy security, digital transformation, trade, climate resilience, and stabilization of vulnerable member states, one image stands out above all:

Every leader. Present.

At CARICOM 50, unity is no longer theoretical — it is seated at the table.