“NO RECORDS. NO REHABILITATION. NO FUTURE.” — CONCERNED CITIZEN BLASTS STAGGERING NEGLECT IN ST. KITTS-NEVIS PRISON SYSTEM IN OPEN LETTER TO PRIME MINISTER

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — JULY 7, 2025 | SKN TIMES — A blistering open letter from a concerned citizen has ripped the veil off what they describe as a “deeply troubling and dangerous reality” behind the iron gates of Her Majesty’s Prison in St. Kitts. The letter—circulating rapidly across social platforms and civic forums—calls out the shocking absence of basic inmate records, psychiatric evaluations, rehabilitation programs, and monitoring protocols inside the Federation’s outdated 1840-era penal facility.

In a direct and impassioned plea to Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, the citizen warns that continued governmental neglect of the prison system is not just a failure of governance—but a betrayal of human dignity and public safety.

“Let that sink in: no behavioral records at all,” the letter states, pointing to credible reports from within the prison that reveal zero documentation of inmate behavior, mental health status, vocational development, or rehabilitation progress.

A SYSTEM STUCK IN THE PAST

In a time when technology drives progress and data guides decision-making, the concerned citizen finds it “shocking and disheartening” that the Federation’s prison system remains a black hole of accountability and progress, relying only on punishment without ever understanding or tracking rehabilitation.

“How can these men be seen, heard, or given a fair chance?” the letter asks. “Year after year, decade after decade, we release people back into society with no clue about their mindset, their progress, or their needs.”

FORGOTTEN FACES, IGNORED POTENTIAL

The citizen also highlights a glaring societal double standard—while the public is quick to condemn the actions of young Black men, positive stories of growth and resilience inside prison go unrecorded and unnoticed. Without data or evaluations, redemption remains invisible, and reintegration becomes nearly impossible.

“Only the negative gets noticed,” the letter continues. “We are failing not just the inmates, but our communities.”

URGENT CALLS FOR REFORM

The letter outlines a list of critical, actionable reforms that a proper prison record system could enable:

Early identification of behavioral patterns

Vocational and entrepreneurial training tracking

Mental and physical evaluations to support parole decisions

Increased post-release employment opportunities

Informed reintegration support

Officer wellness and psychiatric care

The citizen also underscores the mental health burden on correctional officers, who work in high-stress, trauma-heavy environments with no access to routine psychiatric evaluations—an omission they argue is both unethical and dangerous.

REGULATION IGNORED, LIVES AT STAKE

In a pointed reminder, the letter references long-standing prison regulations requiring the Superintendent of Prisons to submit periodic reports to the Minister on long-term convicts, including assessments of their physical and mental health, attitude, and conduct.

“These are not just protocols,” the citizen writes. “They are lifelines to justice, reform, and human dignity.”

A NATION AT A CROSSROADS

This rare, bold public appeal has added fresh urgency to the national conversation on prison reform, particularly amid rising criticism of the Drew administration’s handling of public institutions. Activists and legal professionals are now echoing the call for transparent, data-driven reform—arguing that a modern justice system must be rooted in rehabilitation, not repression.

As the government continues to champion “people-centered governance,” this powerful letter may well become a turning point—or a stark reminder of promises left unfulfilled.

