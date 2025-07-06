PLP HOSTS POWERFUL CONSTITUENCY #6 TOWNHALL AS IT REMAINS THE ONLY PARTY HOLDING REGULAR PEOPLE FORUMS ACROSS ST. KITTS

PLP LEADS THE WAY IN PEOPLE POWER: ONLY PARTY HOLDING WEEKLY TOWNHALLS ACROSS ST. KITTS & NEVIS AS MOMENTUM BUILDS NATIONWIDE

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – JULY 7, 2025 | SKN TIMES — In a political landscape often plagued by disconnect and silence, the People’s Labour Party (PLP) continues to break barriers and energize the people, standing proudly as the only political party or group in St. Kitts and Nevis holding weekly, consistent, and impactful townhall-style forums and public engagements across the nation.

On Sunday evening, the spotlight turned to Constituency #6, where an electrifying and highly attended public forum hosted by the PLP Const #6 Group, under the dynamic leadership of Chairman and respected educator Kevin Mills, captivated residents with a message of hope, action, and people-first politics.

This latest engagement marked another success in what has become a remarkable hallmark of the PLP’s grassroots resurgence — twelve months of uninterrupted public forums, with every constituency having hosted at least one major townhall event. The forums, which blend policy dialogue with community empowerment, are drawing record-breaking attendance and injecting real energy into the political conversation.

“The PLP is not just talking about putting people first — we are showing it, living it, and walking with the people every single week,” said Chairman Kevin Mills. “This is what real leadership looks like: staying connected, staying consistent, and building a movement that is rooted in community.”

The PLP’s steady rise in visibility and relevance is now undeniable. Constituency groups are not just operational — they are thriving. With vibrant leadership, active management teams, and genuine people-centered agendas, the PLP is cementing itself as the most organized, most engaged, and most energized political force in the Federation.

“From the very beginning, PLP has always stood for empowerment, for access, and for the people,” said PLP Leader and 3rd Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris. “These townhalls are not a strategy — they are our DNA. And that’s why we continue to grow, because we show up, we listen, and we act.”

As the Drew administration falters under the weight of broken promises and disconnected governance, the PLP’s people-first approach is proving not just refreshing — but revolutionary.

With momentum building, constituency engagement deepening, and public support swelling, one thing is clear: The PLP is not just preparing to return to government — they’re preparing to govern better than ever before.

Stay tuned, St. Kitts and Nevis. The people are speaking — and the PLP is listening. Every week. Every constituency. Without fail.

