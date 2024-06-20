Zahria Allers-Liburd Completes Sprint Double at St Kitts and Nevis Athletics National Championship

****Zahria Allers-Liburd showcased her exceptional sprinting prowess by winning both the 100m and 200m races at the St Kitts and Nevis Athletics National Championship. In a remarkable display of speed, Allers-Liburd clocked 11.78 seconds in the 100m and 24.36 seconds in the 200m, securing her position as the standout athlete of the event. Her impressive performances not only highlight her talent but also her dedication to the sport, earning her well-deserved accolades from the athletic community.