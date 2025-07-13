DON ANDERSON BOMBSHELL POLL: DR. TIMOTHY HARRIS DOMINATES AS BEST LEADER — PM DREW TRAILS BY 19 POINTS IN DEVASTATING APPROVAL GAP

Basseterre, St. Kitts — In what can only be described as a political earthquake, renowned Jamaican pollster Don Anderson, boasting over 50 years of experience, has delivered a scathing assessment of the current state of affairs in St. Kitts and Nevis. The poll, conducted independently across all 11 constituencies, exposes a nation gripped by discontent — with Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s popularity plummeting to historic lows, and former Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris emerging as the clear public favorite for national leadership.

In an exclusive interview with Freedom FM’s Jamiella McPhail, Anderson laid bare the stark numbers:

HEADLINE FINDINGS:

61% of respondents say the country has deteriorated over the past 2–3 years, with the economy being the main source of frustration.

A staggering 83% blame the government directly for the worsening conditions — a damning indictment of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party’s governance.

84% rate the government’s performance as average to poor, broken down as:

41% — Average

23% — Poor

20% — Very Poor

Only 17% of respondents view PM Dr. Terrance Drew positively — the lowest favorability rating for a sitting Prime Minister in recent memory.

Dr. Timothy Harris holds a commanding 19-point lead over Dr. Drew in favorability as the best leader to run the country — a spontaneous response from voters, without any names being prompted.

ANALYSIS: A COLLAPSING CONFIDENCE IN DREW’S LEADERSHIP

Don Anderson didn’t mince words. According to the veteran pollster, the results speak volumes about the deep erosion of public trust in the current Labour administration. Despite PM Drew’s attempts to position himself as a “people-centered” leader, the electorate appears unconvinced.

“We asked how respondents felt about the Prime Minister’s performance, and only 17% viewed him positively,” Anderson noted. “Even then, the support was tied mainly to a perception of ‘caring personality’ and vague mentions of people-focused programs — but it wasn’t strong.”

This devastatingly low approval rating comes at a time when economic anxiety is high, inflation is biting, and social issues continue to spiral — all under a government that many now see as incapable of effective leadership.

HARRIS RESURGENCE: THE PEOPLE REMEMBER COMPETENCE

In stark contrast, Dr. Timothy Harris, the third Prime Minister of the Federation and current leader of the People’s Labour Party (PLP), is now the top spontaneous choice among voters when asked: “Who is the best person to run the country?”

Anderson stressed that the question was asked without prompting names — yet Harris emerged as the preferred leader, with Drew lagging 19 points behind.

“This wasn’t about prompting,” Anderson emphasized. “We didn’t say ‘Do you prefer Drew or Harris?’ — we simply asked who the public believes is best suited to lead, and Harris topped that list significantly.”

POLL CONSISTENT ACROSS CONSTITUENCIES

Anderson confirmed the poll covered all 11 constituencies, with minimal variance across regions. When national disapproval crosses the 60–80% threshold, regional differences tend to fade — and that’s exactly what happened here. Voter frustration is consistent. The perception of failure is widespread.

CONCLUSION: A COUNTRY LOSING FAITH IN ITS LEADERSHIP

These poll results deliver a thunderous message: the Drew-led Labour administration is losing the people — fast. What was once a hopeful, youthful government is now seen by many as ineffective, disconnected, and out of touch with reality. Meanwhile, the people are looking backward — not with nostalgia, but with a clear preference for proven leadership and stability, as represented by Dr. Timothy Harris.

With general elections looming in the near future, the writing is on the wall: St. Kitts and Nevis is restless — and the voters are ready for a new direction.