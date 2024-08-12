URGENT PUBLIC ADVISORY: Authorities Warn of Rising Job Search Scams Preying on Unwitting Applicants

The Financial Services Regulatory Commission (FSRC), the White Collar Crime Unit (WCCU), and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) have issued a stark warning to the general public about a surge in online Job Search Scams. These scams, primarily spread through websites and social media platforms, are targeting individuals seeking work-from-home opportunities or those looking to supplement their income.

Key Details:

Targeted Victims: The scams often lure victims with promises of unusually high wages for minimal tasks like typing, data entry, or preparing correspondence. Alarmingly, victims are being hired without any screening or interviews and are required to provide personal information, including sensitive banking details.

Red Flags:

Communication occurs solely through social media direct messages, with no verbal or face-to-face interaction.

Payment is received through wire transfers and mobile transactions, with victims instructed to forward portions of the payment to others via money remitters.

Victims are often asked to withdraw the funds immediately after they appear in their accounts.

The scammers request personal information before sending any official employment confirmation.

Legitimate company details such as a website, social media presence, or physical address are conspicuously absent.

Some job ads contain phishing emails with malicious links that can compromise personal devices and data.

Authorities are urging the public to exercise extreme caution, noting that “if it appears too good to be true, it usually is.” The funds generated through these scams are classified as money laundering under Section 4(2) of the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA), Cap 4.28. Anyone caught using or not reporting these illicit funds could face severe legal consequences.

What You Should Do:

Immediate Action: If you believe you have fallen victim to such a scam or have received funds from these activities, you must report it immediately to the White Collar Crime Unit. Contact them via email at wccu@police.kn or jerry.watt@police.kn, or by phone at 467-1952/3/4 or 662-4723.

Do Not Use the Funds: Refrain from using any money obtained through these fraudulent schemes. Failure to report and cease participation could result in a money laundering charge under POCA, with serious penalties.

The FSRC, WCCU, and FIU emphasize the importance of vigilance and encourage everyone to be on high alert for these deceptive practices. Protect yourself and your financial future by staying informed and cautious.