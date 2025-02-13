LABOUR ACTIVIST CALLS FOR INDEPENDENT AUTHORITY TO TACKLE ST. KITTS-NEVIS WORSENING HEALTHCARE CRISIS

Prominent Labour Party activist Jefroy “DJ” Marryshow has issued a passionate call for the establishment of a statutory healthcare authority to address what has been described as a “continually and rapidly deteriorating” healthcare system in St. Kitts and Nevis. Speaking on his weekly podcast, Marryshow emphasized the urgent need for independent oversight to reverse what many are describing as the dramatic decline in healthcare quality over the past two and a half years.

“I ran into a few young bus drivers recently. One minute they’re driving to Basseterre, and a few days later, they’ve had a stroke and can’t drive or walk,” Marryshow said, highlighting the human cost of the system’s failures.

He stressed the importance of community collaboration in finding solutions, arguing that no single government official can solve the crisis alone. “No PS, no Prime Minister, no Minister of Health, no Attorney General, no DPP has all the answers. We, as a community, have to come together and put things in place for a better St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Marryshow proposed creating a statutory healthcare authority, modeled after similar oversight bodies in North America and Europe. This body would conduct regular inspections of hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes, responding to whistleblower complaints and ensuring compliance with healthcare standards.

“The Ministry of Health cannot police themselves,” he declared. “There’s enough retired doctors, nurses, and other professionals to form a team of eight to 12 people. Let them oversee the system because the Ministry of Health has shown they are either not capable or not willing to get the job done.”

The activist’s plea has sparked debate, with many in the healthcare community and political circles paying close attention to his bold call for reform. Marryshow’s advocacy underscores a growing concern about healthcare management in the federation, with the public eagerly awaiting the government’s next move.