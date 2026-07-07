Marsha Henderson Confirms 2X Daily American Airlines Comeback as Tourism Sector Revisits Airlift Gains First Advanced by Ricky Skerritt and RECORD ExpanSION Under Lindsay Grant, Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris and Team Unity

AMERICAN AIRLINES 2X DAILY MIAMI–ST. KITTS FLIGHTS RETURN THIS DECEMBER IN MAJOR WINTER AIRLIFT BOOST

Basseterre, St. Kitts — St. Kitts and Nevis is set for a major winter tourism boost as American Airlines prepares to restore two daily nonstop flights between Miami and St. Kitts from December 17, 2026, to April 5, 2027, marking the most significant return of the expanded Miami service since the pandemic-era scale-back.

The announcement by current Minister of Tourism Hon. Marsha Henderson confirms the return of double-daily winter service at a critical time for the Federation’s tourism industry, with the additional airlift expected to support hotel occupancy, National Carnival travel, returning nationals, taxi operators, restaurants, tour companies and the wider visitor economy. Recent reports state that American will operate two daily nonstop Miami–St. Kitts flights during the peak winter season.

But this is not the first time St. Kitts has secured this valuable airlift advantage.

The double-daily American Airlines Miami–St. Kitts service first began its rise during the tenure of then Minister of Tourism Hon. Richard “Ricky” Skerritt, with American expanding its Miami service into St. Kitts in 2013 and building the route into a stronger gateway for the destination. At the time, American’s Miami service had grown from three weekly flights in 2004, to five weekly flights in 2006, to daily service in 2008, and then to additional weekly frequencies.

The service later reached a major new milestone under the Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris-led Team Unity Administration and then Minister of Tourism Hon. Lindsay Grant. In November 2017, Grant announced that American Airlines would provide twice-daily nonstop service from Miami to St. Kitts five days per week, up from four, with inbound flights operating Wednesday to Sunday and outbound service operating Thursday to Monday.

By 2019, St. Kitts was benefiting from year-round nonstop daily Miami service, with the double-daily Miami component operating five times weekly — a powerful airlift platform that helped strengthen the destination’s position in the U.S. travel market.

That momentum was disrupted by the pandemic. As global travel collapsed and airlines restructured schedules, the once-strong Miami double-daily service was scaled back. By the 2021 winter season, American’s schedule included daily Miami–St. Kitts service, with a second Miami flight operating on Saturdays and Sundays from December 18, 2021.

From around 2022 onward, the route largely settled into a reduced pattern, with St. Kitts depending heavily on the single daily Miami connection. That makes the newly announced December 2026 return of two daily winter flights a major development — and the first full seasonal double-daily winter return since the Team Unity-era airlift gains under Prime Minister Harris and Tourism Minister Grant.

For the tourism sector, the message is clear: the Miami gateway is widening again. More flights mean more seats, more visitor options, more economic opportunity and a stronger platform for St. Kitts and Nevis during the most competitive travel season of the year.

The challenge now is for tourism officials and stakeholders to convert this renewed airlift into bookings, arrivals, spending and lasting momentum for the national economy.