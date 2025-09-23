PM DREW, CLARKE & DOUGLAS OFF ISLAND AGAIN – THREE MINISTERS HEAD TO UNGA



As crime, healthcare, and agriculture crises mount at home, three senior ministers jet off to New York for UN General Assembly, fueling outrage over government’s constant absence.

Basseterre, St. Kitts – September 23, 2025 (SKN Times) —

Once again, the leadership vacuum in Basseterre has deepened as Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, along with Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas and Sustainable Development Minister Dr. Joyelle Clarke, have all left the Federation to attend the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) in New York.

The government’s press release paints a glossy picture — a high-level delegation rubbing shoulders with presidents, secretaries-general, and world leaders. But beneath the diplomatic fanfare lies a growing public frustration: how many times can the country afford to be left leaderless while crises at home fester?

The UNGA Delegation

The delegation includes:

PM Drew

Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas, Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment & Climate Action.

Permanent Secretary Naeemah Hazelle.

. Ambassador H.E. Mutryce Williams, Permanent Representative to the UN.

They sat in attendance as António Guterres, Germany’s Annalena Baerbock, Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and U.S. President Donald Trump delivered keynote addresses.

The Harsh Reality Back Home

While ministers post photos in Manhattan and speak of “deepening partnerships” and “accelerating climate action,” the people of St. Kitts and Nevis are left grappling with:

A crime wave spiraling out of control , with murders and shootings creating daily fear.

, with murders and shootings creating daily fear. A collapsing healthcare system , where shortages of staff, equipment, and functioning ambulances are routine.

, where shortages of staff, equipment, and functioning ambulances are routine. A struggling agriculture sector , where farmers are without seeds, mulch, and modern facilities even as the Ministry trumpets “resilience” abroad.

, where farmers are without seeds, mulch, and modern facilities even as the Ministry trumpets “resilience” abroad. Utility chaos, with water outages and electricity instability eroding daily life.

Critics argue that while the Sustainable Island State Agenda sounds impressive in global forums, its domestic implementation is in tatters.

Foreign Policy or Foreign Absenteeism?

Opposition voices have seized on this latest trip, branding it yet another case of “jet-set diplomacy at the expense of governance.”

“Three ministers gone at the same time while the country bleeds — this is dereliction of duty,” one political observer told SKN Times. “How can Drew, Douglas, and Clarke continue to preach global sustainability while they cannot sustain basic services at home?”

A Pattern of Absence

This is far from an isolated case. Over the past two years, the Drew administration has been plagued by constant overseas travel, with ministers more visible in foreign capitals than in their constituencies. The public is increasingly asking: who is actually running the country when the Cabinet is off-island?

The Big Speech Ahead

Drew is expected to deliver his National Statement this Saturday, outlining St. Kitts and Nevis’ stance on climate, economics, and diplomacy. Yet many at home remain skeptical. For them, another speech in New York means little if the government cannot deliver running water, public safety, and functioning hospitals back in Basseterre and Charlestown.