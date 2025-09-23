PAM LEADER BLASTS INCOMPETENT MINISTER



Natasha Grey-Brookes pens stinging open letter slamming Agriculture Minister’s incompetence, exposing broken promises, failed initiatives, and a collapsing food security sector.

Basseterre, St. Kitts – September 23, 2025 —

The stage may soon be set for the Caribbean Week of Agriculture 2025 under the banner “Sowing Change, Harvesting Resilience”, but according to PAM Political Leader Natasha Grey-Brookes, St. Kitts and Nevis’ agricultural industry is already wilting under the weight of Minister Samal Duggins’ chronic failures and incompetence.

In a sensational open letter addressed directly to Minister Duggins, Grey-Brookes paints a grim picture of a sector on the brink — with farmers abandoned, promises unfulfilled, and food security left dangerously vulnerable.

A Showcase for the Region, A Betrayal at Home

While Duggins prepares to host a glittering regional agriculture showcase, Grey-Brookes argues that the event is nothing more than “window dressing” — a polished façade masking the painful reality of local farmers.

“The farmers of St. Kitts and Nevis are not props for a regional expo,” Grey-Brookes charged. “They are the backbone of our food security, yet they are left forgotten in their fields while you pursue international accolades.”

Broken Promises and Empty Greenhouses

The letter highlights the greenhouse village initiative as Exhibit A of Duggins’ failed leadership. Two years since its launch, not a single greenhouse has been completed. Farmers who were promised cutting-edge facilities have instead been left waiting indefinitely.

Adding to this debacle is the continued unavailability of vital supplies — Seminis seeds, long sought-after by farmers, have been out of stock for two consecutive planting seasons. Essential agricultural chemicals remain scarce, leaving farmers exposed and unprepared just as prime planting season begins. Even basic resources like plastic mulch have been absent for more than six months.

“These shortfalls are not inconveniences,” Grey-Brookes declared. “They are lifelines. Their absence has left our farmers in profound uncertainty, undermining both their livelihoods and our national food security.”

The Cruel Irony of Agriculture Week

The PAM leader calls it a bitter irony that Duggins will preside over a regional forum about resilience and transformation while local farmers cannot access affordable water, modern technology, or viable market opportunities.

“Will the international delegates be shown the small-scale farmer begging for a loan, or the logistical nightmare of moving produce across the island?” she asked. “Or will they simply be dazzled by manicured exhibitions designed to impress but devoid of substance?”

A Call to Action, Not a Photo-Op

Grey-Brookes urged the Minister to abandon the theatrics and instead use the Caribbean Week of Agriculture to make binding commitments to local farmers. Among her demands:

A concrete plan to ensure access to affordable water ,

, Immediate provision of essential inputs such as seeds, mulch, and chemicals,

such as seeds, mulch, and chemicals, Tangible support for technology-driven farming , and

, and Policies to expand market access for local produce.

“Our farmers deserve more than a show,” Grey-Brookes concluded. “They deserve real investment, real empowerment, and real leadership. Until then, this government’s grand words will remain hollow echoes over barren fields.”