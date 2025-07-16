SKN TIMES EXCLUSIVE

GOV’T SHUTS DOWN BYRON MESSIA’S 5V5 CLAIMS: COLE PALMER CAME TO INSPIRE, NOT COMPETE

– Government of St. Kitts and Nevis Responds to Byron Messia’s Viral Accusation

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, July 17, 2025 – The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has issued a strong statement denying sensational claims made by international music star Byron Messia, who alleged that Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew blocked a planned 5v5 celebrity football match featuring Chelsea and England midfielder Cole Palmer.

In a post that quickly went viral, Byron Messia apologized to fans—especially children—who gathered in anticipation of the match, claiming the government intervened at the last minute to shut it down.

“Palmer & I wish to apologize to the public and the multitude of kids that were disappointed and had their hopes up… We organized a 5v5 match… the PM put a block on it… What is really the problem with Byron Messia and the Government of Saint Kitts & Nevis?”

The social media post triggered immediate public reaction, sparking debate and confusion about the nature of Palmer’s visit and the alleged involvement of government officials.

Official Government Response

Within hours, the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) released an official statement pushing back against the claims. The government clarified that no communication or agreement was made with Mr. Palmer regarding any 5v5 football event and stated that the football star’s visit was strictly for youth mentorship.

“The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis categorically denies any claims or suggestions of communication with Mr. Cole Palmer regarding a proposed 5v5 football competition.

Mr. Palmer was invited to the Federation solely to inspire and uplift our young people. His presence was part of the Government’s ongoing commitment to youth engagement, aimed at encouraging our young citizens to reject crime and violence and instead embrace a life of purpose, discipline, and positive living.

A key highlight of Mr. Palmer’s visit was his interaction with the youth of St. Kitts and Nevis. It was a powerful moment of mentorship, and we are grateful for his willingness to share his time and story with our future generation.

The Government remains committed to facilitating more initiatives of this nature that promote healthy choices and constructive lifestyles among our youth.

We take this opportunity to encourage all citizens, especially our young people, to live positively and contribute meaningfully to nation-building.”

Divided Public Opinion

While many praised Palmer’s visit as a much-needed source of inspiration for youth, others questioned why a simple, community-driven activity like a fun football match couldn’t have happened. Some residents took to social media to accuse the government of missing an opportunity to authentically engage the people.

One commenter remarked, “You brought Cole Palmer to motivate the youth—why not let him actually play with them? What better inspiration is there than seeing him on the field right next to them?”

The Broader Issue

This incident has once again highlighted deeper frustrations about the perception of control, red tape, and the politicization of community events in the Federation. Byron Messia’s influence among young people is undeniable, and many are wondering why more collaboration didn’t take place between him, the government, and visiting personalities like Palmer.

The government’s position is now clear. The event was never sanctioned or supported officially. But in the court of public opinion, questions remain about transparency, inclusiveness, and the best way to engage and empower young citizens.

Stay with SKN Times for continued coverage of this developing story.