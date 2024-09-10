CarPIF Ignites Connection and Growth in Curacao This September

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao. September 9, 2024—The spotlight shines on Curacao this September 19 to 20 as it hosts the 10th Caribbean Peering and Interconnection Forum (CarPIF), an essential congregation for the brightest minds in Caribbean telecommunications.

The event will gather telecom operators, internet service providers, dynamic content providers, forward-thinking regulators, innovative hosting providers, and influential stakeholders across the ICT sector, for two days of professional networking and business growth opportunities.

Simultaneously, the island will buzz with the activities of the twenty-eighth assembly of the Caribbean Network Operators Group (CaribNOG), a vibrant volunteer-driven community dedicated to enhancing the Caribbean’s digital resilience. Together, CarPIF and CaribNOG are setting the stage for a pivotal gathering focused on strengthening regional infrastructure and expanding regional connectivity.

“At CaribNOG28, we emphasize the power of collaboration in building robust, secure, and resilient digital infrastructures. Our collective efforts are crucial to protect our networks, safeguard data, and ensure seamless connectivity across the Caribbean,” said Stephen Lee, Director of CaribNOG.

CaribNOG28 will delve into critical issues such as AI’s role in network management, the latest cybersecurity trends, advancements in Internet Exchange Points, and the vital role of network operators in boosting the resilience of crucial infrastructures.

Details on event registration and how to join the vibrant CaribNOG and CarPIF communities can be accessed at www.caribnog.org.