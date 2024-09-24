St Kitts and Nevis to establish Embassy and Consulate in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

September 24, 2024

Manhattan, New York (SKNIS): St. Kitts and Nevis has confirmed plans to establish an Embassy and Consulate in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marking a significant step forward in strengthening diplomatic ties between the two nations.

This decision was one of the key outcomes of discussions held during a high-level bilateral meeting on Sunday, September 22, 2024, between Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah. The meeting took place at the Permanent Mission of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations in New York.

“The establishment of an Embassy and Consulate will enhance cooperation in a range of areas, including trade, tourism, and development, while also providing more direct support to the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis in the region,” said the prime minister. “This move underscores the nation’s ongoing efforts to expand its global diplomatic presence and foster deeper partnerships in the Middle East.”

Prime Minister Dr. Drew also emphasised the strategic importance of this decision as part of the broader commitment to bolstering international relations with key global partners. The discussions also revisited the outcomes of the CARICOM-Saudi Summit held in October 2023, and explored avenues for future collaboration, particularly in advancing sustainability and resilience initiatives.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew said that the opening of the Embassy and Consulate in Saudi Arabia will represent a milestone in St. Kitts and Nevis’ diplomatic and economic strategy, opening new channels for engagement and cooperation in the region.

Accompanying Prime Minister Dr. Drew in the discussions were Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas; Her Excellency Dr. Mutryce Williams, St. Kitts and Nevis’ Permanent Representative to the United Nations; and Naeemah Hazelle, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office.