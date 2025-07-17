BREAKING: “JUDGE” CHARGED WITH MURDER IN BRUTAL SLAYING OF 15-YEAR-OLD JANELIKA ROMNEY



SKN Times Investigative Crime Desk | July 17, 2025

In a shocking development that has rocked the Federation, 64-year-old Selwyn “Judge” Pringle of Dieppe Bay has officially been charged with the heinous murder of 15-year-old Janelika Romney, bringing a horrifying chapter in St. Kitts’ crime history one step closer to justice.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) laid the murder charge on July 17th, 2025, exactly one month after the teen girl was last seen alive. Pringle, already charged with Kidnapping and False Imprisonment on June 26th, is now at the center of a grisly homicide case that has sparked nationwide outrage, protests, and soul-searching.

A post-mortem examination conducted by Forensic Pathologist Dr. Shanedelle Norford-Harry, with assistance from Dr. Adrian Nuñez Quintana and Dr. Nordica Phillip, confirmed the worst fears of a grieving nation: Janelika died from multiple stab wounds—a clear sign of the savage brutality she endured in her final moments.

Pringle was formally charged at the Basseterre Police Station shortly after the autopsy findings were revealed, ending weeks of mounting speculation, emotional appeals from the public, and demands for accountability.

Janelika Romney, a bright and promising teen from New Guinea, vanished under suspicious circumstances on June 16th. Her disappearance triggered an intense island-wide search and an avalanche of concern from citizens demanding more decisive action against gender-based violence and youth targeting.

The murder charge now sets the stage for what promises to be one of the most closely-watched trials in the history of the Federation, as the people of St. Kitts and Nevis demand answers—and justice.

Stay with SKN Times for exclusive updates on the investigation and court proceedings. The eyes of the nation—and the world—are watching.