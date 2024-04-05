Guyanese-Born Tracy Lewis Makes History as Second Black Female Firefighter to Reach Lieutenant Rank in Brooklyn

Brooklyn Native Tracy Lewis Makes History as Second Black Female Firefighter to Reach Lieutenant Rank

Tracy Lewis, a Brooklyn native of Guyanese descent, has etched her name in the annals of history by becoming only the second Black female firefighter to attain the rank of lieutenant within the New York City Fire Department (FDNY). Her promotion not only marks a personal triumph but also symbolizes a significant stride forward for diversity and inclusion within the FDNY.

Lewis’s journey to this historic achievement is a testament to her unwavering work ethic and determination. Despite the traditionally male-dominated nature of the field, she defied expectations and surpassed her own aspirations to rise to the rank of Lieutenant. In her recent interview with Caribbean Life, Lewis candidly shared the challenges she faced along the way and the perseverance that propelled her to success.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity, which comes with a level of responsibility. I also think back and feel as if I didn’t have enough guidance as I needed, but I’m still grateful for the guidance that I did have,” Lewis expressed.

Before her groundbreaking promotion, Lewis served diligently as a firefighter at Engine 222 in Brooklyn, showcasing her commitment to public service. Her journey in the FDNY began as a Fire Cadet and later as an Emergency Medical Technician, demonstrating her versatility and dedication to the community.

With nearly 24 years of service under her belt, Lewis has become a beacon of excellence within the FDNY. She is committed to leaving behind a legacy of resilience, perseverance, and empowerment, particularly for women and black individuals striving to break barriers in their respective fields.

“I want to leave things better than I found them…when I joined, women faced many barriers to success. The landscape has since changed, and I aim to continue fostering an environment where all can thrive,” Lewis affirmed.

Born in Brooklyn and spending her formative years in Guyana before returning to the United States, Lewis brings a diverse perspective to her role within the FDNY. Beyond her exemplary service on the frontlines, she actively participates in initiatives aimed at recruitment, retention, and youth empowerment within the FDNY.

As a member of esteemed organizations such as the FDNY Vulcan Society, FDNY United Women Firefighters (UWF), and the International Association of Black Professional Firefighters (IABPFF), Lewis remains steadfast in her advocacy for diversity and representation within the fire service.

Tracy Lewis’s journey serves as an inspiration to all who dare to dream and strive for greatness. Her resilience, courage, and dedication exemplify the spirit of leadership and inclusivity that continues to drive progress within the FDNY and beyond.