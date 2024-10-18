PLP LEADERS HARRIS AND PHIPPS LAUD NURSES: “NURSES ARE THE BACKBONE OF OUR HEALTHCARE SYSTEM,” SLAM GOVERNMENT FOR MANAGEMENT AND OTHER FAILURES

At the People’s Labour Party (PLP) monthly October press conference, PLP Chairperson Wendy Phipps and National Leader Dr. Timothy Harris both highlighted the essential role nurses play in the federation’s healthcare system, describing them as the “backbone” of health services. In a pointed discussion on the state of healthcare under the current administration, they emphasized their respect for healthcare workers while raising concerns about the leadership and management of the sector under the Labour government, led by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, a medical doctor.

Wendy Phipps: A Pain Point for the Nation

Chairperson Phipps opened the discussion by voicing deep concerns over the deteriorating state of healthcare in St. Kitts, particularly at the Joseph N. France General Hospital (JNF). She stressed that healthcare issues touch everyone, and the sector’s failures are being felt at all levels of society. Phipps criticized Prime Minister Drew’s management of the health ministry, suggesting that his divided focus across multiple portfolios may be too much for him to handle. She noted, “You can’t just let your permanent secretaries run your ministries for you,” adding that healthcare is a critical ministry that requires dedicated attention.

Phipps went on to express concern about recent healthcare failures, referencing cases where poor treatment and negligence may have led to avoidable deaths. She emphasized that healthcare professionals must prioritize patient care and highlighted the invaluable role of nurses. “Thank God for them. If we didn’t have them as the backbone of the system right now, we would be in some serious trouble,” she stated, underscoring the respect and admiration the party holds for the nation’s nursing staff.

Dr. Timothy Harris: High Expectations for Leadership

PLP Leader Dr. Timothy Harris echoed Phipps’ sentiments, reinforcing the party’s deep respect for nurses while making a clear distinction between expectations for medical doctors and other healthcare professionals. He remarked, “Nurses have been the bedrock of the health system for a very long time, very professional… we have the utmost respect for the work of nurses.”

However, Dr. Harris did not hold back in his criticism of Prime Minister Drew, stressing that greater accountability is expected from someone of his medical background. “You expect more the higher in the organizational structure you are,” he stated, drawing attention to Drew’s role as both a doctor and the nation’s leader. Harris expressed disappointment that, despite Drew’s medical expertise, the health sector has not improved under his leadership.

The PLP leaders’ comments came against the backdrop of increasing public dissatisfaction with healthcare services, particularly at JNF. Their remarks called for better management and more responsibility from those at the top, while reiterating their unwavering respect for the hardworking nurses who continue to hold the system together.