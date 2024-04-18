Online Poll Reveals Front-Runner for PAM Leadership!

A recent online poll has stirred up excitement and speculation within the political landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis, shedding light on the public’s perception of potential candidates vying for leadership within the People’s Action Movement (PAM). With the question “Who is the best choice to be the next leader of the Peoples Action Movement?” looming large, the results have sparked intrigue and debate among party members and observers alike. As at April 17th, 2024 at 11pm according to the poll, conducted anonymously, Carlene Henry-Morton emerges as the clear front-runner, securing a commanding lead with 39.59% of the total votes cast. The significant support garnered by Henry-Morton underscores her popularity and perceived suitability for the leadership role within PAM.Following closely behind is Natasha “Shanny” Grey, with 33.79% of the votes, positioning her as a formidable contender in the leadership race. Grey’s strong showing reflects her appeal among respondents and suggests a competitive landscape for the leadership position.

Meanwhile, Azard Gumbs, Jonel Powell, and Laverne Caines trail behind, with varying levels of support from the electorate. While each candidate brings unique strengths and attributes to the table, the poll results provide valuable insight into the preferences and perceptions of party members and constituents.With a total of 293 votes cast, the online poll serves as an early indicator of public sentiment and sets the stage for an intriguing and closely watched leadership contest within PAM. As the party prepares for its upcoming convention, the race for leadership promises to be dynamic and fiercely contested, with each candidate vying for the opportunity to shape the future direction of PAM and its role in St. Kitts and Nevis politics.