“2½ YEARS, 2½ ACCOMPLISHMENTS?” — PM DREW ADMINISTRATION’S OWN REPORT EXPOSES MINISTER SAMAL DUGGINS’ DISMAL MIDTERM PERFORMANCE

Basseterre, St. Kitts – April 30, 2025 — In a move that’s raised eyebrows across the Federation, the Dr. Terrance Drew-led administration has inadvertently confirmed what many critics have long alleged: Minister Samal Duggins has underperformed spectacularly in his Sports and Creative Economy portfolio.

The government’s very own Midterm Milestone graphic, released by the Government Communications Unit, was intended to showcase achievements—but instead has spotlighted just how little has been delivered under Minister Duggins after two and a half years in office.

In the “Your Sports and Entertainment” section of the report, only six modest bullet points are listed—a glaringly short list compared to the grand campaign promises and bloated rhetoric that preceded it. And what’s worse? Many of the so-called “achievements” remain either incomplete, vaguely defined, or lack tangible impact.

HERE’S WHAT MADE THE LIST:

– but no mention of actual funding programs, industry support mechanisms, or measurable growth. Renovations to Kim Collins Stadium and Halfway Tree Sporting Facility – renovations, not completions or reopenings.

– with no groundbreaking or timeline provided. The reopening of New Road Family Park – a minor community park re-opening , framed as a national victory.

MISSING IN ACTION:

No mention of:

Major national tournaments.

Youth athletic and creatives funding.

Completion of promised stadium upgrades.

Infrastructure for the film or music industry.

Investment in talent development or export.

CRITICS SOUND OFF

Opposition voices were quick to pounce. One commentator remarked, “This report card wouldn’t even pass high school entrance exam. Two and a half years in, and the best they can show is a workshop and some paint on a fence?”

Even government supporters are privately grumbling, questioning how a Ministry with such national importance—especially to the youth—could be allowed to drift into mediocrity without real accountability.

Minister Duggins, who has long framed himself as a youthful, visionary disruptor, now finds himself struggling to justify his record—with even his own government’s PR machine unable to gloss over the gaping void in tangible results.

As PM Drew pushes his “Powering Progress” narrative, many are now asking: Progress for whom? Because when it comes to sports and entertainment—the scoreboard shows a brutal loss.