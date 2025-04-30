BELOVED FOOTBALLER LAID TO REST: ST. KITTS MOURNS THE LOSS OF JASON “THUMBSCALE” GUMBS

Basseterre, St. Kitts — A wave of grief swept through the football community and beyond on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, as hundreds gathered at the Wesley Methodist Church to pay their final respects to a beloved son of the soil—Jason Fabian Gumbs, affectionately known as “Thumbscale” or “Jabo.” The 54-year-old former striker for Newtown Football Club and the St. Kitts and Nevis Senior Men’s National Team was laid to rest following a moving celebration of life filled with tributes, tears, and tales of a man whose impact far transcended the football pitch.

Born on March 24, 1971, Jason passed away on April 1, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer. Diagnosed in January 2025 with a tumor on his liver, Jason faced his illness with resilience, grace, and unshakable faith. Despite efforts to seek life-saving treatment in the United Kingdom, the disease took its toll.

Jason was best known for his brilliance on the field during the 1990s. Though overshadowed in international fame by his younger brother Keith “Kayamba” Gumbs, many who watched the pair play say Jason was the more naturally gifted of the two. He was a visionary forward—selfless, strategic, and commanding—always more concerned with assisting a teammate than chasing individual glory.

His story, however, was not just one of football. He was a guiding light in his Newtown community—protecting, teaching, and nurturing younger siblings and peers. From early days at Newtown (Pasture) School to adulthood, Jason was revered not only for his athleticism but for his humility, quiet strength, and magnetic warmth. Childhood friend Michael “Mikey Don” Payne called him a “true king” and “mentor” who lived a life rooted in love, not material wealth.

Jason is survived by a large and loving family, including:

Mother : Patsy Gumbs-Francis

: Patsy Gumbs-Francis Stepfather : Eustace Francis

: Eustace Francis Children : Jason Jr. Gumbs, Fabianna Gumbs, Jasonia Gumbs, Romario Gumbs, and Romarno Gumbs

: Jason Jr. Gumbs, Fabianna Gumbs, Jasonia Gumbs, Romario Gumbs, and Romarno Gumbs Granddaughter : Janeva Tobias

: Janeva Tobias Siblings : Leon (Micey) Gumbs, Keith Kayamba Gumbs, Glenroy Gumbs, Fredricia Hodge, Avonelle Lake, Leroy Francis, Jamil Francis

: Leon (Micey) Gumbs, Keith Kayamba Gumbs, Glenroy Gumbs, Fredricia Hodge, Avonelle Lake, Leroy Francis, Jamil Francis Sisters-in-law : Lauren Gumbs, Nicole Gumbs, Salema Gumbs

: Lauren Gumbs, Nicole Gumbs, Salema Gumbs Nieces and Nephews : Kedauna Gumbs, Kizwone’ Gumbs, Nyaka Gumbs, Tavian Gumbs, Ekari Gumbs, Aurelie Gumbs, Zahran Gumbs, Kemanique Gumbs, Tevon Gumbs, Nerissa Hodge, Gakerria Graham, George Graham, Germontrae Graham, Lj Francis, Ezekiel Francis

: Kedauna Gumbs, Kizwone’ Gumbs, Nyaka Gumbs, Tavian Gumbs, Ekari Gumbs, Aurelie Gumbs, Zahran Gumbs, Kemanique Gumbs, Tevon Gumbs, Nerissa Hodge, Gakerria Graham, George Graham, Germontrae Graham, Lj Francis, Ezekiel Francis Aunts and Uncles: Alfred Gumbs, Gloria Gumbs, Judith Gumbs, Shirley Christopher (UK), Camella Riley-Pilgrim (Barbados), Joseph (Big Joe) Weekes, Joseph (Pong) Weekes, Rudolph (Black Nose) Weekes, Matthew Weekes, Roy Weekes, Hugh (Bull) Weekes, Phyllis Blackman, Sandra Weekes

He is also remembered by countless cousins, friends, teammates, and fans whose lives he touched deeply.

Officiated by Pastor Browne, with musical accompaniment by Ms. Condell, the funeral service was a powerful testament to Jason’s legacy. He was laid to rest at Springfield Cemetery, where his spirit now joins the ancestors and heroes before him.

Jason “Thumbscale” Gumbs may have played his final match, but the game—and the nation—will never forget him. His legacy lives on in every assist, every goal, and every young player who dares to dream.

Rest in eternal peace, Thumbscale.