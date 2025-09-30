PM DREW AND MRS. DREW HOST TORONTO DIASPORA TOWNHALL — BUT NEW YORK, HOME TO LARGEST SKN COMMUNITY, SNUBBED

Toronto, Canada, September 30, 2025 (SKN Times) — Fresh from attending the 80th United Nations General Assembly (#UNGA80) in New York City, Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew and Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew, accompanied by Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas, and Diaspora Ambassador H.E. Dr. Christine Walwyn, jetted to Toronto to host a diaspora townhall meeting with Kittitians and Nevisians living in Canada.

The Toronto forum gave attendees the chance to hear updates on water, electricity, healthcare, and key projects under the Sustainable Island State Agenda. Dr. Drew outlined government’s priorities while Minister Douglas engaged nationals on foreign affairs and diaspora partnerships. An open Q&A session tackled issues such as poor flight connectivity to St. Kitts and Nevis and concrete ways the diaspora could contribute to the country’s economic development.

The Toronto Welcome vs. The New York Silence

But while Toronto nationals applauded the effort, a burning question now dominates diaspora chatter: why was there no engagement in New York City?

New York is home to the largest concentration of St. Kitts and Nevis nationals outside the federation, with a history of vibrant community involvement, financial contributions, and cultural advocacy. From Independence galas to church services and scholarships, the NYC diaspora has been the bedrock of overseas support for decades. Yet this year, despite Dr. Drew’s presence in the city for UNGA80, no diaspora townhall was held there.

For many, the optics sting. “How could the Prime Minister meet with Toronto and not New York?” one community leader fumed. “We have the numbers, the influence, the history. To overlook New York is to overlook the very heart of the diaspora.”

Mixed Messaging on Diaspora Priorities

Government insiders suggest the Toronto stop was meant to diversify diaspora outreach beyond traditional hubs. However, critics argue the move highlights a disconnect between the administration’s rhetoric and its priorities.

On one hand, the Drew administration emphasizes that nationals abroad are a “vital part of the federation’s national journey.” On the other, its failure to engage the single largest diaspora hub raises doubts about whether this commitment is being matched with action.

Diaspora Still Waiting for Recognition

For now, Toronto attendees welcomed the updates. But in New York, disappointment lingers. Many are asking whether the administration is taking diaspora loyalty for granted, or whether this was a calculated snub.

Until the government makes amends, the diaspora’s most powerful voice — New York City — remains unconvinced.