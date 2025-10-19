BREAKING: 7TH BOAT BOMBED IN CARIBBEAN — 3 DEAD IN NEW U.S. STRIKE AS TRUMP EXPANDS “WAR ON NARCO-TERRORISM”

Death Toll Now Climbs to 31 Across Region as Caribbean Nations Cry Foul Over U.S. “Lethal Kinetic Operations”

By Times Caribbean Investigations Unit | October 19, 2025

The Caribbean awoke to more shock and outrage today after reports confirmed that a U.S. military drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump destroyed another vessel in international waters off the South American coast, killing three men instantly.

It marks the seventh such strike in just over a month — bringing the total death toll to at least 31 people — in what Washington calls a campaign to “eradicate narco-terrorism in the Western Hemisphere.”

THE STRIKE THAT SHOOK THE SEA

According to a statement by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the “lethal kinetic strike” occurred on Friday and targeted a vessel believed to be smuggling narcotics through an established trafficking corridor between Venezuela and Colombia.

“There were three male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel during the strike — all were killed instantly. No U.S. forces were harmed,” Hegseth stated on X (formerly Twitter).

“These cartels are the Al Qaeda of the Western Hemisphere,” he continued. “They will be hunted and killed just like Al Qaeda.”

Hegseth confirmed the strike was carried out by a U.S. Navy MQ-9 Reaper drone, operating under U.S. Southern Command, and personally authorized by President Trump as part of his expanded Operation Iron Wave, a military initiative targeting “narco-terrorist infrastructure” across the Caribbean basin.

A REGION ON EDGE — AND A PRESIDENT DEFIANT

Friday’s attack follows a deadly series of U.S. airstrikes that have bombed six other boats and one semi-submersible “narco-submarine” in the past five weeks — incidents that have rattled regional leaders and drawn sharp rebukes from humanitarian observers.

But Trump has doubled down.

In a statement Thursday, the former and current U.S. President said:

“We are saving lives — thousands of American lives. We’re cleaning up what Obama and Biden ignored. These are terrorists, not fishermen.”

His rhetoric, however, has done little to calm tensions.

COLOMBIA STRIKES BACK: “THEY KILLED HUMBLE FISHERMEN”

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has condemned the strike as “state-sanctioned murder.”

He insists the destroyed vessel was a small fishing boat from Santa Marta, crewed by “a humble family, lovers of the sea.”

“This was no terrorist boat,” Petro wrote on X. “It belonged to a poor fishing family who drew their food from the ocean. The United States must explain why it assassinated innocent people in our waters.”

Petro’s government has demanded an immediate international inquiry, arguing the strike violated both Colombian sovereignty and international maritime law.

Diplomatic sources tell Times Caribbean that at least three regional governments — Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines — have requested emergency discussions within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on the implications of these escalating U.S. military operations.

A GROWING PATTERN OF “KILL FIRST, VERIFY LATER”

Since mid-September, U.S. forces have conducted multiple lethal drone operations across the Caribbean Sea — from waters near Venezuela and Colombia to zones east of Aruba and Bonaire.

While Washington insists the targets are “narco-terrorist vessels,” several independent maritime groups and human rights watchdogs have raised alarm, citing the lack of public evidence linking the destroyed boats to drug activity.

A regional security analyst told Times Caribbean:

“This is new territory — the militarization of the Caribbean under the banner of counter-narcotics. These are extrajudicial killings at sea without trial, without oversight, and without accountability.”

FROM PEACEFUL SEA TO COMBAT ZONE

The Caribbean has long prided itself as a Zone of Peace, a designation enshrined in CARICOM declarations dating back to the 1970s. But with these latest strikes, the region is increasingly being pulled into the vortex of U.S. global military enforcement.

Security experts warn that the precedent being set — drone warfare in international Caribbean waters — could reshape the geopolitical landscape of the region for decades to come.

“We are witnessing the erosion of maritime neutrality,” said one former regional diplomat. “Today it’s alleged traffickers — tomorrow, who decides what’s ‘terrorism’?”

DEATH TOLL RISING — QUESTIONS MOUNTING

With seven bombed boats and 31 people killed — many of whom, locals claim, were unarmed seafarers — pressure is mounting on both the United Nations and CARICOM to demand transparency from Washington.

The families of victims from Venezuela, Colombia, and Trinidad and Tobago are already preparing legal petitions through international human rights channels, seeking answers — and accountability.

For now, one thing is certain:

The Caribbean’s tranquil blue waters have become the newest frontline in a shadow war between superpower might and regional survival — and the line between justice and overreach has never been blurrier.

Times Caribbean – Investigating the Stories Beneath the Surface.