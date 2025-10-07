ST.KITTS-NEVIS SPEAKER’S DISDAIN AND BLATANT BIAS CONTINUES TO STUN THE NATION

Public outrage explodes after the Speaker’s blatantly biased and unparliamentary conduct—complete with eye-rolls, pouted lips, and a demeaning “chaos” remark—targets former Prime Minister and longest-serving MP Dr. Timothy Harris, exposing deep-seated hostility and eroding confidence in the neutrality of Parliament

In what many are calling a shocking breach of parliamentary decorum, the Speaker of the St. Kitts and Nevis National Assembly has come under fire for openly and derisively referring to a sitting Member of Parliament as “the chaos”—a remark unmistakably aimed at Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, the federation’s third Prime Minister and longest-serving uninterrupted MP.

The exchange occurred during the latest parliamentary sitting as MPs debated the long-overdue confirmation of minutes from past sessions. The Speaker, clearly irritated, cut off Dr. Harris mid-procedure and ended her remarks with the now-infamous line:

“Let us move on. The chaos has left. Let us move on respectfully.”

But it wasn’t only her words that drew condemnation—it was also her body language, which spoke volumes. Witnesses in the chamber reported that the Speaker rolled her eyes, pouted her lips, and displayed a look of utter disdain and dislike toward Dr. Harris, a gesture so charged and visible that it “permeated the entire room” and was unmistakable to all who observed it.

A Stunning Display of Bias and Disrespect

Seasoned observers, former parliamentarians, and legal commentators have described the Speaker’s conduct as deeply unparliamentary, blatantly biased, and unbecoming of her high office.

By addressing a veteran parliamentarian and national statesman in such a contemptuous manner—both verbally and visually—the Speaker has, critics argue, weaponized her authority to ridicule and marginalize a legitimate member of the Opposition.

“This was not the demeanor of an impartial arbiter,” said one retired parliamentary clerk. “Her tone, expression, and gestures reflected personal hostility, not professional impartiality. It was beneath the dignity of the House.”

The Erosion of Parliamentary Decorum

This latest incident has further eroded public confidence in the neutrality and decorum expected of the National Assembly. Already under scrutiny for its unprecedented three-year failure to table and confirm minutes, the Parliament now faces a new storm—this time over the integrity of its presiding officer.

Analysts warn that the Speaker’s outburst and visible disdain for an Opposition member symbolize a dangerous collapse in the standards of conduct that once governed the nation’s highest legislative body. The position of Speaker, once respected for its even-handedness, now appears increasingly entangled in partisan hostility.

A Moment That Will Linger

For many citizens, the phrase “The chaos has left”—delivered with eye-rolls and pouted lips—will forever symbolize the corrosion of civility and impartiality in Parliament. Public reaction has been swift and intense, with calls for the Speaker to apologize publicly or even resign for bringing disrepute to the National Assembly.

Political commentators note that such open displays of bias are not merely personal lapses, but institutional crises that strike at the heart of democratic governance.

As one observer bluntly summarized: