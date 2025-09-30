HON. DR. TERRANCE DREW HONORED WITH MIPAD 100 LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

NEW YORK CITY, September 30, 2025 — The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, has been awarded one of the most prestigious global honors—the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD 100) Lifetime Achievement Award. The recognition places Dr. Drew among an illustrious circle of leaders, innovators, and trailblazers of African descent whose contributions resonate across generations and continents.

The announcement came during MIPAD’s annual Recognition Week in New York City, an event that gathers global honorees for leadership training, conversations, and high-profile celebrations. The Lifetime Achievement Award highlights Dr. Drew’s dedication to national development, people-centered governance, and his growing influence within the global African diaspora.

A Proud Moment for St. Kitts and Nevis

In a heartfelt social media tribute, Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew celebrated her husband’s milestone achievement:

“This honor celebrates exceptional individuals of African descent whose contributions resonate across generations and continents. For St. Kitts and Nevis, it signifies not only recognition of his vision and leadership, but also the growing influence of our nation within the global African diaspora.

Well done, my love! Your dedication to service, purpose, people, and progress is shaping an enduring legacy.”

Her words echoed the sentiment of many Kittitians and Nevisians at home and abroad, who view the award as not only a personal triumph for Dr. Drew but also a significant elevation of the Federation’s international standing.

About the MIPAD Initiative

The Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) is a global civil society initiative aligned with the United Nations’ International Decade for People of African Descent. Its mission is threefold:

Identifying and Recognizing: MIPAD highlights influential leaders of African descent worldwide, from politics to business, culture, and advocacy.

MIPAD highlights influential leaders of African descent worldwide, from politics to business, culture, and advocacy. Fostering Collaboration: The initiative bridges Africa with its global Diaspora, pairing innovators to encourage cross-continental partnerships, sustainable development, and the building of Black wealth.

The initiative bridges Africa with its global Diaspora, pairing innovators to encourage cross-continental partnerships, sustainable development, and the building of Black wealth. Promoting UN Goals: MIPAD advances the UN’s objectives of recognition, justice, and development for people of African descent.

Past honorees include Francia Márquez, Vice President of Colombia; Serena Williams, tennis champion and entrepreneur; Amina J. Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary-General; and Strive Masiyiwa, founder of Econet Group.

A Defining Achievement

Dr. Drew now joins this distinguished roster, his recognition reinforcing his impact not only as a national leader but also as a visionary on the world stage. His award underscores the Federation’s place in the global conversation, affirming that even small island states can produce voices and leaders of significant global influence.

As the MIPAD Recognition Week continues, St. Kitts and Nevis stands proud—its leader celebrated not just at home but as a lifetime achiever on the international stage.