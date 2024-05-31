PLP Leadership Laments the Worsening Economic and Social Climate in St. Kitts and Nevis under the Drew-led Government

PLP Press Release

May 31, 2024

Political Leader of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) and third Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, has lamented the worsening economic situation the Federation now finds itself under the leadership of an incompetent Drew-led Labour administration.

“For all their empty talk, the Drew Administration has not delivered a better quality of life for our people,” Dr. Harris said at the party’s monthly press conference on 30th May, 2024.

“The PLP is deeply concerned about the hardships now being experienced by the majority of our people. You did not vote for Drew Labour to suffer this way. The financial struggle is too hard. It is the source of much stress in too many homes and conflicts at the wider societal level,” he said.

To add even more insult to the hardworking people, the government ministers showed their cruel and greedy intentions by moving swiftly to increase their own monthly earnings while the majority of residents suffer from a higher cost of living.

“These are hard times and Drew and his Ministers have no conscience. They fatten their nests. They took 36 percent increase in basic salary and on top of that they increased their other allowances while offering the government workers a ridiculous 8 percent increase. Some government workers did not realize 8 percent because 3 percent was deducted leaving them a mere 4.7 percent adjustment in gross pay,” said the leader of the opposition Peoples Labour Party.

Notwithstanding, Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris said there is hope on the horizon for the good people of St. Kitts and Nevis under the leadership of a Peoples Labour Party-led government.

In sounding a rallying cry for the citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis to take back the country, Dr. Harris said, “PLP is ready to work with all our people regardless of their party affiliation to rebuild our country and to put a record high number of people back to work again. Our economy should be booming. Our people should have enough money to take care of themselves. We shall create increasing opportunities for small businesses, for self-employed persons such as our hairdressers and barbers, those who provide a variety of services in tourism, hospitality etc.”

Dr. Harris stressed that a Peoples Labour Party, upon its return to office, will work hard for all people of the Federation regardless of their political affiliation and deliver the most successful era of national transformation and development in the nation’s history.

