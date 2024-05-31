PM DREW BACKS MARTINEZ IN CONTROVERSIAL RICO SKN CBI LAWSUIT

In a contentious move, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has expressed support for Phillipe Martinez, his appointed CBI Public Benefactor, amidst a controversial RICO lawsuit. The lawsuit targets the country’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Denzil Douglas, former Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris, businessman Faron Lawrence, and former CBI CIU CEO Les Khan, among others.

During a roundtable press conference on Friday morning, May 31st, Prime Minister Drew was asked whether he would revoke Martinez’s appointment following the filing of the lawsuit, which many believe has the potential to severely damage the CBI programme, the SKNA National Bank, and the reputation of key figures in St. Kitts and Nevis. In response, PM Drew emphasized the importance of due process, stating, “Phillipe Martinez, like any other investor, must be assured of due process.”

This statement has sparked widespread condemnation and outrage. Critics argue that by not revoking Martinez’s appointment, PM Drew is implicitly supporting the lawsuit, which could have severe repercussions for the economy and people of St. Kitts and Nevis. Many have called for the immediate revocation of Martinez’s role as Public Benefactor, fearing the lawsuit’s potential to destabilize the nation’s economic and social climate.

PM Drew’s stance has led to a public outcry, with accusations that he is prioritizing Martinez’s interests over the well-being of the country. The controversy underscores the delicate balance between legal principles and the broader impact on national stability and investor confidence.