Nevis Tourism Ambassador Llewellyn Sunshine Caines Denounces Unauthorized Biography by Author Stevenson Manners

Nevis Tourism Ambassador Llewellyn Sunshine Caines Denounces Unauthorized Biography

Renowned Nevis Tourism Ambassador and international celebrity Llewellyn Sunshine Caines has taken to social media to condemn the upcoming release of an unauthorized biography about his life. In a brief statement shared online, Sunshine Caines expressed his disapproval of the book, urging his followers not to purchase or support it.

The statement from Sunshine Caines comes in response to news of the impending release of a book authored by Nevisian writer Stevenson Manners, scheduled to be available on Amazon from June 1st. According to Sunshine, the biography is riddled with inaccuracies and misquotations, portraying an erroneous depiction of his life and achievements.

In his social media post, Sunshine Caines vehemently opposes the publication, labeling it as a “fraud” orchestrated by the author to capitalize on his reputation and hard work. He warns his followers against endorsing the book, emphasizing its lack of authorization and factual integrity.

The condemnation from Sunshine Caines raises questions about the integrity of the upcoming publication and its potential impact on his public image. With uncertainties surrounding legal recourse to prevent the book’s release, the Nevis Tourism Ambassador’s statement underscores the importance of protecting one’s reputation and intellectual property rights.

As of now, author Stevenson Manners has yet to respond to Sunshine Caines’s allegations or provide clarity on the matter. The controversy surrounding the unauthorized biography serves as a reminder of the ethical considerations involved in depicting the lives of public figures, highlighting the need for transparency and integrity in storytelling.