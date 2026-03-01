“EXERCISE CAUTION”: PM GASTON BROWNE WARNS CITIZENS ON U.S. TRAVEL AS ICE ENFORCEMENT INTENSIFIES

In a striking and unusually candid advisory, Gaston Browne has urged Antiguans and Barbudans to exercise heightened caution when considering travel to the United States, citing what he describes as increasingly aggressive immigration enforcement and an atmosphere of uncertainty for foreign nationals.

The Prime Minister revealed that although he personally holds a valid U.S. visa, he would not choose to travel to the United States at this time.

“Even in my case, I have a valid visa,” Browne said. “And even though I’m Prime Minister — and even if I was not Prime Minister — I would not necessarily want to be in the US at this time.”

His comments come amid ongoing U.S. visa restrictions affecting nationals of Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica, a move that has sparked regional debate and diplomatic engagement at the highest levels.

A Climate of Heightened Enforcement

At the heart of Browne’s concern is what he described as intensified enforcement activity by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). According to the Prime Minister, the current climate in the United States presents risks not only for undocumented individuals, but also for lawful visitors.

“When you look at how aggressive ICE is at this time, even to individuals who are American citizens, just imagine as a non-belonger and someone who is Black with a different accent on the streets of the United States,” Browne said.

His remarks reflect broader anxieties across Caribbean communities about racial profiling, documentation checks, and the unpredictability of immigration enforcement encounters. While U.S. authorities maintain that enforcement actions target specific legal violations, critics argue that the current approach has created an environment of fear and uncertainty — particularly for minorities and foreign nationals.

Browne’s warning underscores a larger geopolitical reality: even documented travelers are not immune from scrutiny.

“You don’t know who these ICE people are likely to be. Next thing you get picked up, next thing they hurt you,” he cautioned.

Visa Restrictions: Temporary — But Disruptive

The Prime Minister also addressed partial visa restrictions recently imposed on Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica. According to Browne, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has indicated that the measures are temporary and part of a broader policy review expected to conclude later this year.

However, Browne made it clear that until clarity emerges, prudence should guide travel decisions.

“I don’t know why anyone should be rushing into the United States at this time unless it’s really critical,” he stated.

The advisory marks one of the strongest cautionary tones from a Caribbean head of government regarding travel to the United States in recent years.

Regional Implications and Diplomatic Undercurrents

Browne’s remarks also carry significant diplomatic weight. The United States remains a key trade partner, tourism source market, and security ally for Caribbean nations. Yet recent shifts in visa reciprocity arrangements and immigration enforcement posture have strained regional confidence.

For small island states heavily reliant on diaspora ties, student mobility, medical travel, and business access to U.S. markets, even temporary restrictions can have outsized economic and social consequences.

The Prime Minister’s position appears to balance two competing realities:

Maintaining diplomatic engagement with Washington. Protecting citizens from what he perceives as elevated risk.

Practical Advice for Travelers

Browne advised nationals who must travel to:

Carry proper identification and documentation at all times.

Avoid non-essential travel.

Remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings.

Ensure their immigration status and paperwork are fully compliant.

While no formal travel ban has been issued, the Prime Minister’s public hesitation — despite holding valid documentation himself — signals a deeper unease about the current enforcement climate.

A Message Beyond Travel

Beyond the immediate advisory, Browne’s comments reflect a broader conversation unfolding across the Caribbean: how small nations navigate shifting U.S. immigration policies while safeguarding the dignity and security of their citizens abroad.

In a world of tightening borders and heightened geopolitical sensitivities, the Prime Minister’s words resonate as both caution and critique.

For now, his message is clear: travel only if essential — and proceed with eyes wide open.