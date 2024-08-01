Attorney Talibah V. Byron Secures Major Victory as Privy Council Overturns Nardis Maynard’s 2004 Murder Conviction

LONDON, UK – August 1, 2024 – The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council has quashed the murder conviction of Nardis Maynard, who was found guilty in 2004 for the murder of Ernest Henry. The ruling, delivered by Dame Julia Macur, follows an appeal against the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the conviction despite numerous identified trial deficiencies.

Maynard was sentenced to life imprisonment without a set minimum period after a trial that heavily relied on identification evidence. The key witnesses, Kimesha Powell and Marilyn Lowrie, identified Maynard, known as “Daddy Screw,” as the assailant, but their testimonies presented inconsistencies and issues regarding the police procedures were raised.

The Privy Council found significant flaws in the original trial, particularly the failure to call crucial alibi witnesses and the handling of identification evidence. Maynard’s initial appeal against conviction was improperly abandoned, which led to a renewed appeal where fresh evidence from Yvette Maynard, supporting his alibi, was dismissed by the Court of Appeal.

The Privy Council criticized the handling of the identification evidence, noting discrepancies among witnesses and the lack of a formal identification parade. They highlighted that the failure to adequately address these issues in the summing-up by the trial judge and the Court of Appeal’s subsequent dismissal of these concerns undermined the safety of the conviction.

The judgment underscores the importance of rigorous examination and fair presentation of evidence in criminal trials. As , Maynard’s conviction has been overturned, marking a significant turn in a case that has seen him imprisoned for over two decades.

Maynards legal team comprised St.Kitts Attorney Talibah Byron along with UK Attorneys Siobhan Grey KC and Richard Vardon

.