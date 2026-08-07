NOTED ATTORNEY CRAIG TUCKETT ELECTED CHIEF LEGAL ADVISOR TO THE PEOPLE’S LABOUR PARTY

Experienced legal practitioner joins the executive of St. Kitts and Nevis’ main opposition party following its National Caucus

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Noted attorney-at-law Craig Tuckett has been elected and named Chief Legal Advisor to the People’s Labour Party (PLP), strengthening the legal and governance expertise within the executive of the country’s main opposition party.

Tuckett was selected during the PLP’s National Caucus, where delegates elected several officers to help guide the party’s organisation and preparations for the period ahead.

In his new position, Tuckett is expected to advise the PLP on legal, constitutional and governance matters while helping the party ensure that its policies and internal operations remain consistent with the laws of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The attorney has been involved in several legal proceedings in recent years and has secured favourable outcomes in a number of matters. Tuckett has maintained that some of the disputes were influenced by political considerations and what he described as victimisation.

He has also publicly expressed the view that he became a political target of the government. Those assertions represent Tuckett’s stated position and have not necessarily been independently established by a court.

His appointment comes as the PLP expands its leadership structure and places greater focus on accountability, constitutional governance and the rule of law.

Party supporters say Tuckett’s courtroom experience, legal knowledge and willingness to address difficult public issues could make him an important voice within the organisation.

The PLP, led by former Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, is positioning its newly elected executive as part of a wider effort to strengthen the party ahead of the next general election.

Tuckett’s election adds another experienced professional to that leadership team as the party continues promoting its message of being “Ready to Serve, Ready to Deliver.”