ELECTORAL OFFICE CLAIMS BREACH — POLICE SAY “NO REPORT RECEIVED”: A STUNNING CONTRADICTION ROCKS PUBLIC TRUST

The credibility crisis surrounding St. Kitts and Nevis’ electoral system deepened dramatically on Wednesday after police officials flatly contradicted a central claim made by the Electoral Office in its explosive statement about an alleged online breach of the voters’ list.

Just hours after the nation was told that the White Collar Crime Unit of the Royal Saint Christopher and Nevis Police Force had been contacted regarding unauthorised remote access to the Electoral Office’s computer systems, police sources delivered a stunning rebuttal:

“We haven’t received such a report.”

That single sentence has detonated what was already a volatile situation—transforming an alleged cybersecurity incident into a full-blown credibility meltdown.

ONE STATEMENT. TWO REALITIES.

According to the Electoral Office’s official release—circulated through the St. Kitts Information Service and widely reported by SKNVIBES—the public was assured that:

unauthorised online access had occurred “over the last few months”

the IT Department was engaged and access disabled

the Supervisor of Elections had contacted the White Collar Crime Unit

the matter was under active investigation

Yet when police were contacted directly, the response was unequivocal: no report was received.

This is not a minor clerical discrepancy.

It is a direct contradiction on a matter that strikes at the heart of electoral integrity.

WHO IS TELLING THE TRUTH?

If the Electoral Office contacted the police, where is the report?

If the police were not contacted, why did the Electoral Office say they were?

In a democracy, such contradictions are not academic—they are corrosive.

This latest revelation comes just one day after the Electoral Office announced the alleged breach, and mere hours before voters’ lists are legally required to be posted. The coincidence is impossible to ignore.

FROM “UTMOST SERIOUSNESS” TO ZERO PAPER TRAIL

The Electoral Office insisted it was treating the matter with “the utmost seriousness,” vowing that “no stone will be left unturned” and that perpetrators would be pursued “to the full extent of the law.”

But seasoned observers are asking an obvious question:

How can an investigation reach the level of criminal seriousness without even a formal police report?

In any credible system, contacting law enforcement is not optional—it is foundational. The absence of confirmation from the police raises the spectre that the dramatic claims were either premature, exaggerated, or strategically deployed.

A STORY UNRAVELLING IN REAL TIME

Compounding the concern is the Electoral Office’s own internal inconsistency.

On one hand, the Office claims:

no compromise or alteration of voters’ lists

On the other hand, it admits:

electoral lists and related data may have been extracted

Now, police say:

no report was received

Together, these statements do not form reassurance.

They form confusion.

QUESTIONS MULTIPLY — ANSWERS VANISH

As public confidence continues to erode, critical questions remain unanswered:

If police were not contacted, who authorised the claim that they were?

Has anyone been placed on leave or suspended pending investigation?

Who had administrative responsibility for system access and security?

Was remote access recently enabled—or had it existed for years?

How was the alleged breach detected, and by whom?

What forensic evidence exists to support the claim of “months” of access?

So far, the silence has been deafening.

A DANGEROUS MOMENT FOR DEMOCRACY

At a time when the public is already grappling with:

voters’ lists taken offline

postings returning to rum-shop doors and abandoned buildings

widespread concern about administrative competence

this contradiction has poured gasoline on an already raging fire.

Whether this alleged breach was real, mishandled, or politically convenient, one truth is unavoidable:

You cannot safeguard democracy with conflicting stories and missing reports.

TRUST DEMANDS TRANSPARENCY — NOT THEATRICS

If the Electoral Office made an error, the public deserves honesty.

If the breach is real, the public deserves proof.

If law enforcement was contacted, the paper trail must exist.

Until then, what was presented as a grave national security concern now risks being remembered as something far worse:

a stunningly premature claim that collapsed under the weight of its own contradictions.

SKN Times will continue to follow this developing story and will not relent in demanding clarity, accountability, and truth—because democracy depends on it.