PLP EAST BASSETERRE CHAIRMAN CALVIN PEMBERTON SOUNDS THE ALARM: “THE COUNTRY IS HEADING IN THE WRONG DIRECTION!”



Calls Labour Administration Incompetent and Warns of Looming Economic Crisis Under Drew Government

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The People’s Labour Party (PLP) has sounded a stern warning to the nation, declaring that St. Kitts and Nevis is “heading in the wrong direction” under the current St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) government.

Speaking at a PLP press conference this week, Architect Calvin Pemberton, Chairman of the PLP East Basseterre Branch, delivered a passionate and stinging critique of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s administration, accusing it of gross incompetence and economic mismanagement.

“We see it every day. We feel it every day. We hear about the next hardship every day,” Pemberton declared. “The country is heading in the wrong direction under an incompetent Labour government. Mind you, not my words — it is what the people are saying.”

Pemberton painted a grim picture of national hardship — rising bills, mounting financial pressures, and what he described as “incoherent policies and heavy burdens on the backs of ordinary citizens.” He cautioned that if corrective action is not taken soon, the Federation could once again find itself under the control of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) — a scenario he said was avoided under the previous Team Unity administration led by PLP Leader Dr. Timothy Harris.

“Remember, it was Dr. Timothy Harris who took us out of the IMF’s hands — after Labour had put us there. We must not allow history to repeat itself,” he warned.

Pemberton accused the government of lacking transparency and fiscal discipline, predicting dire consequences if austerity measures such as wage freezes, social assistance cuts, and increased taxes were to return.

He urged citizens to “challenge authority respectfully but consistently”, insisting that the nation needs “a new direction for the uplifting of all.”

The PLP Chairman’s remarks come amid growing public concern over high living costs, delayed infrastructure projects, and dwindling confidence in the Drew administration’s economic management — echoing a wider national debate about leadership, governance, and accountability.

Reporting by Times Caribbean News — “Bold. Fearless. Unfiltered.”