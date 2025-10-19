





Former Assistant Commissioner of Police and global security expert warns that the Special Sustainability Zones Act opens the door to limitless foreign land ownership, corruption, and national vulnerability — calling it a dangerous repeat of past failed mega projects.

DR. MCCARTA BROWNE BLASTS SSZ ACT — “NO LAND CAP, NO TRANSPARENCY, NO TRUST!”

By SKN Times Investigations Unit | October 2025

Basseterre, St. Kitts — The government’s already controversial Special Sustainability Zones (SSZ) Authorization Act, 2025 continues to draw fire — this time from one of the Federation’s most respected voices in national security and governance.

At a recent post-legislation consultation, Dr. McCarta Browne, former Assistant Commissioner of Police and global security expert, delivered a blistering and analytical critique of the law, describing it as “an open door for unchecked foreign control over our land, our future, and our sovereignty.”

“The Act allows developers to lease our own lands — our people’s lands — without any cap on how much land they can control,” Dr. Browne warned. “That means a developer could one day own or lease vast portions of our country, and nothing in this law prevents it.”

A LEGAL LOOPHOLE OR A LAND GRAB?

Dr. Browne’s remarks cut deep into one of the most explosive criticisms of the SSZ legislation — its absence of clear limitations or oversight on foreign land acquisition.

He argued that the bill’s structure creates conditions ripe for abuse, noting that “the same government that passes the law today will not be the same government tomorrow”, and that future leaders could exploit its vague provisions to the detriment of the nation.

“We have to learn from our past,” he cautioned. “We’ve had Christophe Harbour, La Vallee, Embassy Suites, Ramada — all of them came with grand promises of jobs and development. But what did we really get? White elephants and broken dreams.”

The security expert’s comments drew murmurs of agreement from attendees, many of whom expressed similar frustration with what they described as the government’s arrogance and disregard for public consultation.

A DANGEROUS PRECEDENT FOR NATIONAL SECURITY

Dr. Browne’s expertise in global security and governance gives his critique added weight. He warned that the lack of regulation and oversight in the SSZ Act could create a parallel economic and territorial structure in which foreign developers operate with near-sovereign privileges inside the Federation.

“This is not just about land — it’s about control,” he said gravely. “If a developer can own or lease thousands of acres indefinitely, dictate access, and operate under special privileges, then what remains of our sovereignty?”

He added that the situation could have serious national security implications, including restricted access to certain areas, compromised border integrity, and reduced government oversight over large privately administered zones.

“We cannot afford to hand over our patrimony under the guise of progress. Once lost, control of our land can never be reclaimed without conflict — political, legal, or social,” Dr. Browne stated.

GOVERNMENT BLAMED FOR “FORCING THE ACT DOWN PEOPLE’S THROATS”

Dr. Browne also took aim at the process by which the SSZ Act was enacted, calling it a “textbook case of legislative overreach.”

“The government forced this Act down the throats of our people,” he declared. “No transparency, no proper consultation, no inclusion of critical stakeholders like the National Trust, legal experts, or even the public. This is not democracy — this is legislative dictatorship.”

His statement echoes similar sentiments expressed by former Labour Minister Dwyer Astaphan and legal luminaries such as Charles Wilkin KC, who have both described the Act as “legally risky, morally questionable, and politically reckless.”

Public confidence in the government’s handling of the SSZ has plummeted in recent weeks, with growing calls for the law’s suspension, review, and possible repeal.

AN EXPERT’S FINAL WARNING

Dr. Browne ended his address with a sobering reminder of what is at stake:

“We must not allow our children and grandchildren to inherit a nation where large tracts of land are beyond their reach, fenced off by the mistakes of leaders who failed to think generationally. We cannot build prosperity on surrender.”

His remarks have since gone viral on social media, sparking a wave of public outrage and renewed calls for accountability from the Drew administration.

As one attendee summarized outside the hall:

“Dr. Browne said what many have been afraid to say — this law is a time bomb waiting to explode.”

THE SKN TIMES VIEW

The Special Sustainability Zones Act has become the single most divisive piece of legislation in the Federation’s recent history — pitting development ambitions against national integrity.

Dr. McCarta Browne’s words are not mere criticism; they are a clarion call for vigilance. His message is clear — transparency is not optional, and sovereignty is not for sale.

If the government continues to ignore these warnings, the SSZ controversy could become not just a policy blunder — but a defining political downfall.