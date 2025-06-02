New SKTA CEO Delivers Measurable Results: Q1 Growth, Global Marketing Gains, and Renewed Industry Confidence

Basseterre, St. Kitts (June 2, 2025) — The St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA), under the direction of newly appointed CEO Kelly Fontenelle, reported strong gains in performance and market growth during its 2025 Stakeholder Meeting held on Friday, May 30. With the full support of Minister of Tourism Hon. Marsha T. Henderson, the event marked a pivotal moment in the Federation’s evolving tourism strategy.

Bringing together tourism operators, marketing partners, and regional stakeholders, the meeting showcased the measurable impact of SKTA’s efforts in the first quarter of 2025—and the renewed sense of collaboration driving the sector forward.

Positive Q1 Performance

St. Kitts welcomed 61,374 air arrivals by April 2025, reflecting a 14% increase over the same period in 2024. Cruise visitor arrivals also continued an upward climb, reaching 690,244 passengers.

Total visitor spending hit US$24.3 million in Q1, with U.S. travelers accounting for over US$12 million. On Nevis, lodging spend rose by 20%, adding to the growing momentum.

International Marketing and Media Reach

In the United States, high-impact placements in Times Square, Atlanta, and Newark Airport, along with SKTA’s feature on NBC 6’s St. Kitts Week, generated over 1.38 billion PR impressions. These efforts translated into more than 44,300 direct referrals to local stakeholders.

In Canada, a winter partnership with The Weather Network and a strategic Air Canada Vacations sale helped maintain an 89% flight load factor. Meanwhile, in the UK, the destination’s visibility increased through 90 branded Underground ads and 80 wrapped buses, paired with a romance-themed digital campaign across Sky TV, YouTube, and travel platforms.

Digital and Travel Trade Expansion

Instagram reach soared by 226%, and follower count rose by 46%, powered by refreshed storytelling and local content. The SKTA also grew its travel trade database by 726 new agents and certified 158 new specialists through its TravPro platform.

HOMEGROWN LEADERSHIP TAKES CHARGE

Fontenelle didn’t just focus on numbers—she focused on people. A wave of internal promotions signaled a clear investment in local expertise and long-term capacity building. Newly appointed leaders include:

Jonette Boyd , Marketing & Communications Manager

, Marketing & Communications Manager Danielle Weekes , Business Development Manager

, Business Development Manager Goldha Franks , Training Manager

, Training Manager Savita Tilackdharry , Communications & Digital Marketing Officer

, Communications & Digital Marketing Officer Drunisha Hanley , Caribbean Sales & Events Officer

, Caribbean Sales & Events Officer Sheridan Hendrickson, Research Officer

This new leadership team reflects SKTA’s commitment to homegrown excellence, innovation, and succession planning.

Building Capacity and Regional Ties

The SKTA’s newly formed Training Department, led by Goldha Franks, is focused on service improvement across the industry through workshops on professionalism, cultural sensitivity, and conflict resolution.

SKTA also reaffirmed its commitment to regional promotion, recently launching campaigns in Antigua and Dominica, with upcoming engagements in St. Lucia, St. Vincent, and Grenada. Webinars tailored for Caribbean travel agents are strengthening ties and expanding market reach.

A Unified Vision

Tourism Minister Hon. Marsha T. Henderson emphasized a holistic and inclusive approach:

“What we are building in St. Kitts is not just a tourism product—it is a tourism economy. One that is inclusive, forward-thinking, and grounded in who we are.”

CEO Kelly Fontenelle added:

“We are focused on building a destination that people want to return to, recommend, and remember. And that starts with investing in our people, telling our stories, and delivering unforgettable experiences.”

Looking Ahead

As SKTA moves into Q2, stakeholders are encouraged to participate in key campaigns such as the “Your New Love Language” initiative, the SKTA Summer Sweepstakes, ongoing international road shows, and familiarization (FAM) trips—all aimed at sustaining the positive trajectory.

With strong leadership, renewed energy, and a clear roadmap, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority is laying the foundation for long-term success in a competitive global tourism market.ainable, inclusive, and globally competitive tourism economy—one that continues to reflect the unique spirit of St. Kitts and Nevis.