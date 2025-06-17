Pioneering Caribbean Tech Entrepreneur Makes History — St. Kitts’ Javier Galloway Secures Venture Capital & Sells Breakthrough Start-Up!

GLOBAL TECH BUZZ — In a powerful moment of pride for the Caribbean and an inspiring story of perseverance, Javier Galloway, a dynamic entrepreneur from the small island nation of St. Kitts and Nevis, has made international headlines by becoming the first resident of his island to secure venture capital funding and successfully sell a tech start-up.

Javier, the visionary behind Nuwaay, a revolutionary software platform that allows users to review individual food and drink items, is redefining the future of food-tech and proudly elevating the profile of the Caribbean on the global stage.

Notably, Javier is the son of Anthony Galloway, the Chief Executive Officer of the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank — the largest indigenous bank in the Eastern Caribbean. While his father’s leadership in finance has played a major role in strengthening the region’s economic backbone, Javier is blazing his own trail in the world of global technology and entrepreneurship.

Nuwaay chef/hospitality advisors (Black moor dining catering group)

“Whilst St. Kitts & Nevis is an extremely beautiful place and I was lucky to grow up there, the market is small and the venture capital ecosystem is primitive. I knew I had to move away to follow my dreams,” said Javier.

And follow them he did — from the Caribbean to Yorkshire, London, and Silicon Valley. After graduating from Sheffield Hallam University in 2021 with a degree in Business & Financial Management, Javier developed the concept for Nuwaay during a road trip across Europe, inspired by his belief that “Food Connects Humanity.”

Javier pitching his innovative start-up (Nuwaay) to billionaire technology investor Tim Draper in Silicon Valley California U.S.A.

Nuwaay isn’t just another app. It’s a social network for food lovers that offers deeper, dish-specific reviews, giving restaurants real-time feedback and analytics to improve their menus and supply chains. It also enables guests to “eat with their eyes” before even stepping through a restaurant’s door — offering personalised, menu-specific insights unlike anything currently on the market.

Javier’s innovative journey took a major leap forward when he was selected for two prestigious accelerator programmes:

Exchange-at-Department (UK), and

(UK), and Draper University in Silicon Valley, where he pitched Nuwaay to billionaire tech investor Tim Draper.

With backing from investors and insight from some of the brightest minds in tech, Javier successfully scaled and exited his first venture — becoming a trailblazer in Caribbean entrepreneurial history.

He is now laser-focused on giving back, having supported UK-based charities such as Simon on the Streets, Cash for Kids, and Mums in Need through his popular foodie fundraising events. He also supports tech students at Leeds Beckett University, helping them tap into the expanding Yorkshire tech ecosystem.

“I’m the first person from my island to raise venture capital and sell a tech start-up,” Javier says proudly. “Now, I want to use that experience to help grow my country’s venture capital ecosystem, strengthen the Caribbean’s tech future, and inspire other young innovators across the region.”

With partnerships like Black Moor Dining Catering Group, a growing network of advisors, and a visionary mindset, Javier Galloway is not only breaking barriers — he’s building bridges between the Caribbean and the world.

From the son of a Caribbean banking titan to a global tech trailblazer — Javier Galloway is living proof that the Caribbean is no longer just watching the future unfold… it is now shaping it.

