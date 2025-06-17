Government Finally Responds to U.S. Travel Ban Rumors After Mounting Pressure

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – June 18, 2025 – After days of silence, public concern, and mounting criticism, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has finally issued an official response to swirling reports that the United States may be preparing to impose a travel ban that could impact citizens of the Federation.

The government’s full statement, released June 17 by the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS), reads as follows:

Statement from the Government of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis In Response to Circulating Reports of Alleged U.S. Travel Ban

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis has taken note of reports now circulating on various platforms suggesting that the United States of America has imposed or is preparing to impose a travel ban that includes the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, and which may affect the ability of our citizens to enter the United States.

While we understand the concerns that such reports may naturally generate, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis wishes to make it absolutely clear that no official correspondence or communication has been received from the United States Government, whether through our Embassy, Consular representatives, or any other channel, indicating the existence or impending issuance of any such travel ban or restriction that targets St. Kitts and Nevis or the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis.

As a responsible Government, we take any and all indications of potential threats to the rights and mobility of our citizens seriously. Although no formal notice has been issued or received, the mere circulation of such a report is concerning enough. As such, the Government is actively engaging its diplomatic and international partners to determine the source, credibility, and veracity of the claims now in circulation.

The protection of our citizens, at home and abroad, is a top priority. We are committed to maintaining strong and respectful relations with the United States and all our international partners.

We urge all to rely on official government channels for accurate and timely information.

While the statement aims to reassure the public, many are questioning the timing of the release, which came just one day after SKN Times and other voices demanded a response from Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew.

The delay has triggered a wave of criticism, with questions swirling:

Why did the government wait so long to respond to reports that could affect the international mobility of Kittitians and Nevisians?

Why does the government appear to be in the dark—still “verifying” claims days after they surfaced?

One SKN Times reader put it bluntly:

“When SKN Times and others called for the PM to address the possible travel ban, his mouthpieces said it was fake news. But a day after we called him out, he issues a press release on the exact same topic. This PM and his government are nothing more than a reactive bunch of little boys, scrambling after the fact. Unfit to lead a government, much less a country. #Embarrassing #NoLeadership #AlwaysLateToAct”

While the government insists it is taking the matter seriously, the slow and vague response has done little to ease growing public skepticism. As of now, citizens are being asked to rely on “official government channels” for updates—yet many are wondering when exactly those channels will start working proactively, instead of reactively.

The people of St. Kitts and Nevis deserve answers, not afterthoughts.