St. Kitts and Nevis Champions CARICOM’s Voice at UNGA 80th Anniversary of UN Charter

UNITED NATIONS, NY – June 30, 2025

In a historic and dignified address at the 80th Anniversary Commemoration of the Signing of the United Nations Charter, St. Kitts and Nevis stood proudly on the world stage, delivering a powerful statement on behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) before the United Nations General Assembly.

Her Excellency Dr. Mutryce Williams, Permanent Representative of St. Kitts and Nevis to the UN, gave voice to the aspirations and values of the Caribbean region in a moving and timely reflection on the Charter’s enduring significance.

“For the peoples of CARICOM, the UN Charter is both a foundational text and a living covenant,” Ambassador Williams declared. “We honour the legacy of the Charter as the choice of unity over division and principle over power.”

She highlighted the vital principle enshrined in Article 2, Paragraph 1 — the sovereign equality of all nations — and reaffirmed CARICOM’s commitment to multilateralism, peace, development, and the rule of law.

With the world facing growing global challenges, Ambassador Williams called for a more inclusive and responsive United Nations, urging reform and evolution in line with today’s realities and the risks of tomorrow.

“The Pact of the Future and the Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for SIDS present the opportunity for a renewed social contract,” she noted, signaling CARICOM’s readiness to lead in shaping a more equitable global system.

She outlined CARICOM’s bold vision for:

Climate resilience

Sustainable ocean governance

A transformed international financial system

Human-centered approaches to emerging technologies

“We are committed to centering human dignity and evolving with the realities of our time,” she affirmed. “CARICOM stands ready to shape the next 80 years of multilateralism.”

The commemorative session not only reaffirmed the relevance of the UN Charter, signed on June 26, 1945, but also underscored the Caribbean’s role as an active architect in promoting international peace, justice, equality, and cooperation.

As the world reflects on 80 years since the Charter’s signing, St. Kitts and Nevis’ address on behalf of CARICOM sends a clear message: Small island states have big voices — and they will be heard.