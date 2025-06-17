St. Kitts’ Roleece Brookes Shines on World Stage — Hosts Global Investment Summit in Beijing

TIMES CARIBBEAN GLOBAL NEWS



BEIJING, CHINA — Roleece Brookes, a dynamic and trailblazing investment migration professional from St. Kitts and Nevis, is making waves on the international stage, proudly elevating the Federation’s reputation in the global investment industry.

With a decade of expertise behind her and a future-focused mindset, Brookes took center stage at this prestigious summit, leading conversations with some of the most respected voices in the field.

“This program is older than I am,” she reflected online, “and to have had the opportunity to host the 35th Edition… has truly left me in a state of humility.”

The event featured a powerhouse panel discussion moderated by Brookes, featuring global leaders including Thomas Anthony (CEO, IMA Grenada), Kevin A.D. Hosam (Founder & Chairman, EC Holdings), and Edward Clark (CEO, Nauru Program Office) — with wide-ranging insights on policy trends, regulatory challenges, and the future of global citizenship.

Experience That Speaks Volumes

Brookes’ rise to international recognition is backed by an impressive and ever-evolving career in the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) arena:

Chief Executive Officer, Roleece Brookes Ltd. (Jan 2025–Present)

— Founder and CEO of a company focused on transforming lives through Residency and Citizenship by Investment, while also managing interests in Caribbean investments and offshore banking.

Partner – Citizenship by Investment, Holborn Assets (Jul 2024–Jan 2025)

— Operated remotely from Dubai, advising on CBI matters across the Caribbean.

Caribbean CBI Consultant (Freelance, Feb–Aug 2024)

— Offered advisory and processing support for multiple Caribbean government CBI units.

Caribbean Program Specialist, Global Residence Index (Aug 2023–Feb 2024)

— Served as a key advisor and application officer specializing in Caribbean investment migration programs.

Finance Supervisor, Citizenship by Investment Unit – Government of St. Kitts and Nevis (Feb 2021–Sep 2022)

— Led financial oversight at the national unit responsible for managing one of the world’s oldest and most respected CBI programs.

Academic Excellence & Legal Insight

Brookes’ professional depth is matched by her stellar academic credentials:

Master of Laws (LL.M) in International Economic Law – Academy of International Economic Law and Policy (2022–2024)

Joint MSc in Global Economic Governance & Public Affairs – Luiss Guido Carli University (2019–2020)

Currently pursuing an LLB at UWI Cave Hill in Barbados

Bachelor of Science in Political Science & International Relations

More Than a Career — A Calling

Outside of her corporate accomplishments, Brookes is the founder of IMPACT, an NGO empowering Caribbean youth for sustainable futures aligned with the UN 2030 Agenda. Her Roleece Harris Foundation gives back to her elementary alma mater in Tabernacle, St. Kitts, and her “Politics Aside” podcast explores Caribbean and global affairs from a bold, independent lens.

Her personal philosophy?

“I do what I love and I love what I do. Gratitude cannot escape me. I believe that community is family, and family is everything.”

A Kittitian Powerhouse Redefining Global Investment Migration

From Tabernacle to Beijing, Roleece Brookes continues to carry the banner of St. Kitts and Nevis with pride, professionalism, and purpose — showing the world that Caribbean excellence isn’t just present; it’s thriving.

