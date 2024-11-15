Outrage Grows Over Still Missing CXC Results: St. Kitts and Nevis Parents, Teachers Demand Immediate Answers from Ministry of Education

Outrage Grows Over Missing CXC Results: St. Kitts and Nevis Parents, Teachers Demand Answers

Basseterre, St. Kitts—November 15, 2024: Frustration is mounting among parents, teachers, and students across St. Kitts and Nevis as many students—particularly those at Cayon High School—are still awaiting their Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) results, months after their release date. With the 2024 academic year well underway, the prolonged delay has sparked outrage and demands for transparency from the Ministry of Education.

The Ministry of Education had issued a statement in September acknowledging the delay, citing ongoing efforts to resolve the issue of ungraded subjects. The statement assured the public that the Ministry was working with CXC to address the problem and called for patience. However, two months later, many students remain in the dark about their final grades, leaving their academic and career plans in limbo.

Parents and Teachers Demand Accountability

Parents and teachers are voicing their anger, labeling the delay unacceptable and questioning the Ministry’s silence since the initial statement. One frustrated parent shared, “We were told to be patient in September, but here we are in November, and there’s been no word. Our children’s futures are being jeopardized.”

Teachers have also expressed concern about the impact on students’ morale. “Some students are unable to apply for scholarships or jobs because they don’t have all their results. It’s heartbreaking to see them so discouraged,” a teacher at Cayon High School lamented.

CXC’s Role Under Scrutiny

The Caribbean Examinations Council released the 2024 CSEC and CAPE results to regional territories on August 20, 2024. While most students accessed their electronic preliminary slips (e-Preslips) immediately, a significant number in St. Kitts and Nevis discovered that some of their grades were marked as “ungraded” or missing altogether. Despite assurances of ongoing resolution, the delay persists without clear explanations from CXC or local education officials.

“This isn’t just about missing grades. It’s about accountability,” one teacher remarked. “CXC has failed to meet its obligations, and the Ministry has failed to provide us with updates.”

Call for Action and Transparency

As the situation drags on, stakeholders are urging the Ministry of Education to issue a follow-up statement outlining the reasons behind the continued delay and providing a timeline for resolution. Parents have even hinted at staging protests if no action is taken soon.

“We deserve answers,” a parent declared. “This lack of urgency sends a terrible message about how much our children’s education is valued.”

Implications for Students’ Futures

The delay could have significant implications for students, many of whom are applying for further studies, jobs, or scholarships. With their futures on hold, there is growing concern about the long-term psychological and academic effects.

For now, the affected students, parents, and teachers can only hope that the Ministry and CXC will move swiftly to resolve this issue and prevent further harm to the nation’s youth.

